HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, announced leading real-estate site Redfin included the company's aluminum photo panels as one of 13 decor ideas to improve any home decor.
"Don't forget to mix and match," the Redfin blog post by Alison Bentley states. "Bring your memories to life with 3-D like depth and color. Glossy aluminum panels add a sophisticated touch giving your walls a 'floating' look. Try mixing and matching sizes for a unique gallery wall."
Aluminum photo prints from MailPix have a white high-gloss durable surface which is infused with proprietary inks for the richest reproduction of photographic memories. The large aluminum prints up to 24x36 inches feature an inset float mount frame with a nail groove, while smaller sizes (8x10 and 8x20) include a wood-block float mount.
"The MailPix team is always pleased to be recognized by industry leaders like Redfin," said Fred H. Lerner, founder and CEO, MailPix. "Great products at affordable prices sets us apart."
ABOUT MAILPIX.COM
MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from phone app or PC and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Fred H. Lerner is the founder and CEO of MailPix, his latest startup. He previously founded Ritz Interactive, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com and others. Fred also founded two imaging companies which were acquired by Kodak and became the CEO of Kodak Processing Labs. He is a United Nations' Hall of Fame recipient from the International Photographic Council and Past President of the Photo Marketing Association International.
Peter Tahmin, co-founder and COO of MailPix, was the former vice president at Ritz Camera & Image and co-founder, senior vice president and COO of the Ritz Interactive e-commerce network, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, BoatersWorld.com and others. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce experience and a lifetime of imaging industry experience to MailPix.
