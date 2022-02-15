HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, was recognized by the Tech Tribune as one of the top tech startups in Huntington Beach, Calif. This is the fifth straight year the company has made the list.
"As MailPix enters our 10th year as a startup, continued recognition of our business is gratifying," say Fred H. Lerner, CEO and founder, MailPix. "Continuing to help consumers preserve, share and display their precious photo memories, however, is what truly drives us."
The Tech Tribune staff considered several factors including but not limited to revenue potential, leadership team, brand/product traction, and competitive landscape. Also, to qualify, all companies must be independent, privately owned, at most 10 years old, and have received at least one round of funding.
ABOUT MAILPIX.COM
MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from the 1HourPhoto app including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Duane Reade and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Fred H. Lerner is the founder and CEO of MailPix and 1 Hour Photo, his latest startups. He previously founded Ritz Interactive, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com and others. Fred also founded two imaging companies that were acquired by Kodak and became the CEO of Kodak Processing Labs. He is a United Nations Hall of Fame recipient from the International Photographic Council and Past President of the Photo Marketing Association International.
Peter Tahmin, co-founder and COO of MailPix, was the former vice president at Ritz Camera & Image and co-founder, senior vice president and COO of the Ritz Interactive e-commerce network, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, BoatersWorld.com and others. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce experience and a lifetime of imaging industry experience to MailPix.
