BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global supply chain and operations consulting firm Maine Pointe, a member of the SGS Group, today announced that Robin Lineberger will be joining Maine Pointe in a Board Advisory role. Lineberger brings significant governance experience through his work on multiple boards, and his background in both management and operational roles in public and private companies in the aerospace and defense industry.
Lineberger comes to Maine Pointe after recently retiring from Deloitte, where he served as Global and US Aerospace and Defense Industry Leader. While at Deloitte, he led several acquisitions, including pre-acquisition planning and post-acquisition integration of a $1.2 billion acquisition. He also served as CEO of Deloitte's Federal Government business and on the US firms' executive committee. Prior to Deloitte, Lineberger was EVP of KPMG Consulting's global public sector consulting business, and he started his career in the United States Air Force, where he led software development and quality assurance for the Air Force's Airborne Warning and Control System.
"Maine Pointe is one of the leading global consultancies in the area of aviation, aerospace and defense," said Lineberger. "Over the past 18 months, the pandemic, unforeseen supply chain challenges and changes in the political landscape have all presented both challenges and new opportunities for us and for this industry, as exciting new developments and new aviation technologies emerge that will shape the industry for years to come. In addition to these advanced air mobility solutions providing a better last-mile solution, long-term they will be able to alleviate chronic supply chain issues, enable new opportunities in infrastructure buildout and present a tremendous market growth opportunity. This is an exciting time for Maine Pointe to take a leading role in the AA&D consulting space."
Lineberger is regularly called on to offer insight as to how factors ranging from the pandemic, political decisions, acquisition reform and new cybersecurity standards play in how the commercial, defense, and space segments create value and remain resilient over the next decade. In his role, Lineberger will work with Maine Pointe AA&D leader Jeff Staub in guiding the consultancy's growing presence in the industry.
Staub notes, "I am especially looking forward to working directly with Robin. His incredible depth of experience, industry knowledge, and thought leadership puts him at the very top of this industry. He has had a direct hand in successfully guiding large acquisitions both pre- and post, as well as in leading the large public and private sector businesses. That insight will play an important role in the advancement of Maine Pointe, as well as in helping guide our clients to new levels of success."
Lineberger is frequently sought out by industry journalists to provide interviews, insights and quotes on industry trends, and he frequently comments on government acquisition reform. He is also a past winner of Federal Computer Week's (FCW) prestigious Federal 100 award.
"Robin has enjoyed a long and distinguished career at the very top of the industry," said Steven Bowen, CEO of Maine Pointe. "His industry knowledge will undoubtedly play a major role in continuing the strong momentum we have already seen in the AA&D industry."
