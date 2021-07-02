BOSTON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global supply chain and operations consulting firm Maine Pointe, a member of the SGS Group, announced that it has taken the number one spot in Consulting.us ranking of top private equity consulting firms in the USA, achieving the status ahead of some of the world's biggest names in management consultancy. The Consulting.us ranking is based on a unique database of more than 2 million data points spanning insights from clients and consultants.
Mark McTigue, EVP Global Private Equity said, "Topping the US ranking is a testament to the accelerated value creation we deliver to our PE clients and portfolio companies. Our results-driven approach drives measurable value in terms of EBITDA, cash and growth and delivers a ROI between 4-1 and 8-1. This top ranking build's on Maine Pointe's recognition and inclusion on the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the second consecutive year."
Maine Pointe continues to develop its practice by serving private equity companies in bringing new levels of value and growth to their portfolio companies. The firm continues to build on its success in the private equity sector with the addition of two executives, who bring decades of experience, insights and success to the table. Bob Brennan will serve as VP Private Equity, and Arthur Mattousch as VP Private Equity – West Coast.
With 35 years of leadership experience in manufacturing operations, private equity and general management, Brennan has played a pivotal role in turning around troubled operations and generating lasting change. Prior to joining Maine Pointe, Brennan managed a private equity consultancy where he had a major impact in delivering cost reduction, cash release and significant growth to middle-market companies in multiple industries.
"The private equity market, like many industry segments, has faced unprecedented challenges over the past year, but also recognizes new opportunities for growth," said Brennan. "I look forward to leveraging my hands-on operations improvement background in helping Maine Pointe's and SGS's clients recognize these opportunities and achieve their most aggressive goals for growth and positive change."
Mattousch brings over 25 years of experience in supply chain management consulting, helping leading private equity and Fortune Global 500 companies maximize their potential by transforming their supply chain and operations and achieve sustainable improvements in performance and revenue growth. Prior to joining Maine Pointe, he was a director for a leading European procurement consultancy where he played a major role in their international and US expansion. As an expert in leading rapid value-creating initiatives and best-in-class business processes, Mattousch's consulting work has covered multiple industries, and he has leveraged his international experience in helping clients develop new business opportunities.
"Transforming the supply chain is the key to achieving long-lasting improvements," said Mattousch. "With a combination of value creation, best-in-class processes and supply chain digitization, I am eager to work closely with Maine Pointe, SGS and their many clients across the globe to develop new opportunities and improve their existing ones."
Maine Pointe, with the help of seasoned industry experts like Brennan and Mattousch, has become widely recognized in the industry and praised for its consistent track record, innovative Total Value Optimization (TVO)™ approach, and commitment to digital supply chain and operations transformation. In addition to this year's Forbes award, the consultancy was recently ranked number one in Consulting.us's list of the best supply chain consulting firms, and Maine Pointe's CEO Steven Bowen was also recognized by CEO Today Magazine as a recipient of its prestigious 2021 Management Consulting Award.
"Our greatest strength at Maine Pointe is bringing in leaders that help deliver real-world results," said Steven Bowen, CEO of Maine Pointe. "Both Bob and Arthur stand out in their accomplishments and in their commitment to their clients, and I am confident that both will deliver tremendous value to the private equity firms who turn to Maine Pointe for results driven improvements in the operations and supply chain."
