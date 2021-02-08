OAKLAND, Maine, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mainely Matters, a podcast platform that aims to highlight Maine's leaders, Maine's people, and Maine's past, present & future has launched. Working with a team of highly qualified and experienced hosts, Mainely Matters covers the issues, people and topics that matter in the state of Maine. Mainely Matters is Maine's largest and most diverse podcast platform.
"The aim of Mainely Matters is to give our listeners a wide variety of Maine related topics to tune into," said John Brier, the founder of Mainely Matters. "We have assembled a group of highly qualified hosts to cover specific areas of interest relevant to Maine," added Brier.
Current Mainely Matters content channels and hosts include:
- Business with host Brigadier General (Retired) Robert G. Carmichael, Jr.
- Veterans Affairs with host Colonel (Retired) Jack Mosher
- Outdoors & Recreation with host Catherine Gordon, Registered Maine Guide
- Lobster Industry with host and licensed lobster fisherman Phillip Torrey
- Non-Profits with hosts Jared and Kelli McCannell
- Maine Music with host J.P. Nickerson
- Maine Real Estate with host Elisha Hardy, Broker
- Maine Made with host Patricia Matthews
- Odds & Ends with host John Brier
Mainely Matters podcasts can be listed to at MainelyMatters.com, or on popular podcast broadcasters including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher & Tune In. Recent episodes cover Maine's income tax rate; Camp Tracy in Oakland, Maine; guest Dan Tremble, Mayor of Bangor; Ken Walsh, CEO of the Alfond Youth & Community Center in Waterville; Rusty Valley, CEO of the Maine Thread Company out of Lewiston, Rob Carmichael of the Cadeo Group, and the role of transgender athletes competing on Maine's female sports teams.
Mainely Matters is currently looking to add additional qualified hosts to cover Sports, Politics, Immigration, and Law and Justice.
"Our aim is to make Mainely Matters Maine's premier podcast platform across a wide variety of topics" said John Brier. "By having a diverse group of content channels with highly qualified hosts we expect Mainely Matters to become a sought-after source for listeners interested in all-things Maine."
Mainely Matters soft launched in December of 2020 and expects to be in full swing by late February, 2021, 10 to 12 new podcast episodes each month. In the month of January, 2021, over 500 people listened to a Mainely Matters podcast episode.
Previous Mainely Matters podcast episodes can be listened to at this link: https://www.stitcher.com/show/mainely-matters
For more information contact Mainely Matters at MainelyMatters@gmail.com, by calling (207) 300-6190, or visit them online at MainelyMatters.com.
Media Contact
John Brier, Mainely Matters, LLC, +1 (207) 300-6190, MainelyMatters@gmail.com
SOURCE Mainely Matters, LLC