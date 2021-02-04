SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mainsail Partners, a growth equity firm that invests in fast-growing, bootstrapped software companies, has announced eight internal promotions: Emily Azevedo has been promoted to Operating Partner; Jason Frankel to Principal; Rebecca Glatt to Director of Talent; Cleo Nguyen to Director of Compliance; and Matthew Solomon, Tate Cook, John Mathew and Sarita Ray to Senior Managers. The promotions support Mainsail's strategy of providing strategic and operational support to accelerate the growth of its portfolio companies.
"The promotions of these individuals are a reflection of the significant value each has contributed to Mainsail and to our portfolio companies," said Gavin Turner, Managing Partner at Mainsail. "We are proud of their accomplishments and are confident they will continue to support our mission to help founder-led software companies succeed in the next phase of growth."
Emily Azevedo joined Mainsail as Director of Talent in 2016 and was promoted to Vice President in 2017. She has played a critical role in developing the firm's talent practice, expanding Mainsail's network of software experts and recruiting experienced executives across Mainsail's portfolio. Since joining Mainsail, Emily has had a direct hand in hiring 105 executives and board members into Mainsail portfolio companies. Prior to joining the firm, Emily spent three years at Heidrick & Struggles as an Engagement Manager in the Global Technology & Services Practice.
Jason Frankel joined Mainsail as an Associate in 2014 and was most recently a Vice President before his promotion to Principal. Jason has helped Mainsail's efforts in sourcing, executing, and managing investments. He currently sits on the boards of PlanHub, FullBay, The Aspire Software Company, ResMan and GTreasury. Prior to joining Mainsail, Jason was an Investment Banker at Raymond James & Associates in Nashville, TN.
Rebecca Glatt joined Mainsail in 2017 as a Talent Analyst and was most recently a Senior Talent Manager before her promotion to Director of Talent. Matthew Solomon and John Mathew joined the firm in 2019; Matthew has been promoted to Senior Revenue Operations Manager and John to Senior Manager. Tate Cook joined as Manager, FP&A and has been promoted to Senior Manager, FP&A. Sarita Ray has been promoted to Senior Marketing Manager. All five individuals serve on Mainsail's Operations Team, working closely with Mainsail's portfolio companies to drive value. In 2018, Cleo Nguyen joined as Compliance Manager and has been promoted to Director of Compliance.
About Mainsail Partners
Mainsail Partners is a San Francisco-based growth equity firm that invests exclusively in fast-growing, bootstrapped software companies. The firm has raised over $1.2 billion and invested in more than 50 growing companies since 2003. Mainsail prioritizes investments in B2B software companies with compelling business models in growing markets. The firm's approach to driving value creation is anchored in a dedicated Operations Team that is purpose-built to help founders scale their businesses and accelerate growth. These women and men include former software company operators who leverage real-world experience, well-established best practices, and a true partnership ethos to support management teams. For more information, visit mainsailpartners.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Sarita Ray, Mainsail Partners, +1 415-820-4361, sarita@mainsailpartners.com
SOURCE Mainsail Partners