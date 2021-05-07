FREDERICK, Md., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading IT strategy and consulting firm, MainSpring Inc., announced the addition of Amer Yaqub as a Senior Technology Advisor. "Amer brings a strong track record of business consulting and development experience with leading companies in a number of industries that will help support and accelerate our growth, " said MainSpring Chief Strategy Officer Ray Steen.
Amer began his career in sales at AT&T working with small and medium sized businesses in Baltimore, Maryland. He then built up his marketing and business development skills at Quaker Oats and ConAgra in Chicago, IL. Moving back to the Washington D.C. area in 1998, he joined the Washington Post where he helped launch two new advertising categories including Technology and established strong partnerships with top companies including IBM, Verizon, Dell, Microsoft and Google. When the Post acquired Foreign Policy in 2008, he was named Publisher and over the next seven years spearheaded the business relaunch of one of the world's oldest and most influential media titles.
Most recently, Amer was Vice President of Business Development at Homesnap, a leading real estate app for realtors and Vice President of Business Development for ScaleUp Executives helping develop an online training platform about COVID-19 that enables employees from any sized organization to safely return to work during the pandemic.
Amer earned an economics degree from Carnegie Mellon, has an MBA from Columbia University and is an adjunct management professor at the University of Maryland Global Campus. He has been a guest speaker on marketing trends and current business/technology issues at Syracuse, Columbia, George Mason and conferences in the United Kingdom, Liberia, Russia and India. "Amer's deep knowledge of the challenges that businesses, NGO's and associations face in today's fast-paced IT environment will be invaluable and comes at a unique inflection point in our company's almost 30 year history," Ray adds.
About MainSpring
MainSpring, Inc., is an IT strategy and consulting firm that arms organizations with the strategy, tools and resources to impact their mission. Their proactive methodology helps countless organizations use technology to become more productive, secure and scalable.
Founded in 1993, MainSpring is headquartered in Frederick, Md., with offices in Florida, Ohio, Washington and Wisconsin. The firm supports a wide range of clients including businesses, nonprofits and government agencies such as the Department of Defense. Learn more at http://www.gomainspring.com.
