The European leader in inspiring and accessible home decoration aims for stronger collaboration around more eco-friendly collections
CAMPBELL, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maisons du Monde (MDM) has selected Centric Software® 's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution to reduce time-to-market and the complexity of managing their various multi-category product lines. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Maisons du Monde offers a wide range of stylish home décor and furniture items to suit every taste. With more than 18,000 furniture and home décor items and over 90,000 additional products, MDM offers two distinct collections each year: Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter. With presence in more than 11 countries through its 357 retail stores, the company had a turnover of 1.3 billion euros in 2021. Due to the increasing supply chain complexity and to meet the growing consumer expectations, particularly in terms of eco-responsibility, MDM decided to focus on strengthening collaboration between its different teams and suppliers.
"Developing a collection is always a balance between art and science and requires the mastery of a growing number of factors. To stay ahead of the game, we wanted to become even more efficient and agile," explains Elodie Hertout, MDM's Director of Collections. "That's why we looked for a collaborative tool that promotes the exchange of ideas and information, both internally and with external partners. We want to increase productivity and responsiveness."
With a strong focus on technology and real-time data exchange, MDM places data quality at the heart of its strategy. Centric Software's agility and approach to innovation convinced MDM of the power of Centric PLM which will link their entire technology ecosystem from product development to sales as well as e-com to logistics and beyond. All product and brand teams will use Centric PLM including design, collection planning, product development, purchasing, supply chain, quality control, and merchandising.
With Centric PLM, MDM aims to provide its teams a cross-functional and centralized tool, offering better collaboration and harmonization of internal and external processes with over 1,000 suppliers.
In addition to increased efficiency and productivity, "Centric PLM will allow us to better control the CSR footprint of our products," said Guillaume Apostoly, CIO at MDM. "Today, we need to control our product data and scrupulously track and verify our claims, particularly in terms of CSR," adds Hélène Guiet, Quality Director at Maisons du Monde. "More accurate and reliable product data will contribute to better risk control and agility, with the ultimate goal of creating quality products geared toward innovation and end-customer satisfaction, in a 'design to value' approach that is at the core of MDM's mission."
The initial feedback has been excellent, "Both on the supply side and on the IT/Data side, our teams are unanimously satisfied with the choice of Centric PLM," says Guillaume Apostoly. "The tool meets a real need and Centric PLM's obvious ease of integration contrasts with other personal, not team, productivity tools that are largely disconnected. We are moving in the right direction technology-wise."
"The adoption of Centric PLM is an excellent opportunity to optimize all our processes," concludes Elodie Hertout.
"In the decoration and furnishings sector, Maisons du Monde is the benchmark player. We are proud to support its international multi-sector strategy," comments Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "With Centric PLM, Maisons du Monde will continue to offer its customers a wide range of original, high-quality home furnishings and decoration products, with short lead times while meeting its commitment to environmental responsibility."
