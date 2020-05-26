LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), Nexstar Media Group, Inc, (NASDAQ: NXST), and The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), three of the nation's leading local television broadcasters, announce that their Las Vegas television stations began broadcasting today in NEXTGEN TV powered by ATSC 3.0. NEXTGEN TV is a new broadcasting technology delivering dramatically improved audio and video experiences for consumers and interoperability with Internet-delivered content. NEXTGEN TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade ever, enabling the full integration of enhanced broadcast television service into the digital and mobile lifestyles of today's consumers.
NEXTGEN TV will launch on four of Las Vegas' leading broadcast stations, including Sinclair's KSNV (NBC) and KVCW (CW), Nexstar's KLAS (CBS), and Scripps' KTNV (ABC). Today's launch marks the nation's first full-power, multi-station commercial deployment of NEXTGEN TV and follows more than a year of planning and preparation by Sinclair, Nexstar, Scripps and their local Las Vegas stations. BitPath (formerly Spectrum Co), which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning and coordinated efforts across the three media companies. BitPath and industry consortium Pearl TV are working together to accelerate the rollout of NEXTGEN TV across the country.
Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet, digital apps, and other web services, NEXTGEN TV's over-the-air signals can be easily integrated with broadband or 5G communication to create rich and engaging experiences, including customizable features based on user preferences and targeted programming. No longer bound to fixed TV monitors, NEXTGEN TV can support 4K video and immersive audio and will allow broadcasters to deliver high-quality service to mobile users with an increased level of security and privacy. ATSC 3.0 will also power an advanced emergency alert system currently in development, enhancing the ability of local broadcasters to deliver critical safety information to viewers.
Even as they bring NEXTGEN TV to Las Vegas, the participating stations have cooperated to ensure that current programming remains available to all of the area's viewers, regardless of whether they receive their television service over-the-air, or via cable or satellite. Over-the-air viewers will experience no interruption in service if they simply rescan their TV sets. Rescan instructions are available at https://news3lv.com. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.
"Today's announcement is the realization of two decades of work, and we are proud to share this moment with Nexstar and Scripps as we usher in a new era of television with NEXTGEN TV," said Chris Ripley, Sinclair's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With Las Vegas leading the way, select audiences will soon enjoy a more personalized and immersive experience, with better access to news and media than ever before. Looking ahead, we are eager for continued collaboration within our industry to fully realize the promise of NEXTGEN TV, and are excited to bring this innovation to audiences across the country, forever changing the way we use, and think of, broadcast television."
Perry Sook, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nexstar, the nation's largest local broadcaster, commented, "Our successful collaboration with Sinclair and Scripps has brought NEXTGEN TV to Las Vegas. We look forward to cooperating with other broadcasters to roll out this new technology across the country. During the current pandemic, more viewers are turning to their local broadcast television stations for the latest news and information, and NEXTGEN TV will improve the total television viewing experience. ATSC 3.0 also allows us to launch innovative applications in mobile, the Internet of Things, and broadcast data."
"Scripps is thrilled to partner with Sinclair and Nexstar in the first commercial launch of NEXTGEN TV in the country. Residents of Las Vegas will be among the first in the country to enjoy the immersive audio and video experience associated with this technical advancement," said Brian Lawlor, President of Local Media for Scripps. "As we have seen in recent weeks, local television continues to play a critical role in the information and entertainment needs of families across America. Las Vegas will shortly benefit from an exciting modern viewing experience from local broadcasters."
John Hane, President of the industry consortium BitPath, which is enabling NEXTGEN TV rollouts, said, "BitPath is pleased to join leading broadcasters to bring transformational new services to the nation. Using the same technology that powers NEXTGEN TV, BitPath will launch innovative new services and bring important new revenue streams to broadcasters."
