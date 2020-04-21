TYSONS, Va., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech is excited to announce that Major General Kirk Vollmecke, US Army (Retired) has joined MicroTech to serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO). MG (R) Vollmecke will be responsible for assisting in the oversight of the firm's business operations and growth development as well as helping expand of our IT managed services, cloud computing business, products, and R&D activities to capitalize on new technologies and services in the marketplace. Kirk will help the CEO, Tony Jimenez, with managing a high-performing management team and promoting a success-oriented culture focused on growth, talent, excellence, and accountability.
MG (R) Vollmecke brings a wealth of experience to MicroTech. Former Program Executive Officer specializing in Aerospace and Defense acquisition, business, and procurement management with over 28 years of proven executive leadership, acquisition life-cycle management, versatility, and product delivery results. Kirk has extensive experience in cultivating key partnerships and relationships across DoD, industry and Congress. He possesses in-depth expertise in systems acquisition, supplier management, manufacturing, acquisition logistics, contract administration, security assistance, and procurement management as well as executive experience in leading diverse acquisition international and cross-functional teams to consistently drive results and exceed performance goals.
"Kirk had an amazing career with the United States Army," stated MicroTech President and CEO, Tony Jimenez. "As a retired Military Officer and Major General he brings all his knowledge and experience to lead MicroTech's operations as our company continues to grow and expand operations as an industry leader."
MG (R) Vollmecke graduated from Centre College of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Management and English. He has a Master of Science in Management from the Naval Postgraduate School with a concentration in Systems Management and Acquisition. In addition, MG(R) Vollmecke has a Master of Science in Defense Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. Kirk is a Certified Professional Contract Manager (CPCM) and member of the National Contract Management Association as well as the Program Management Institute. Kirk has completed the Executive Program Manager course as well as being DOD Level 3 certified in the Program and Contract Management fields.
About MicroTech: MicroTech, a Certified and Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. MicroTech is a Prime Contractor on more than 25 Governmentwide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs) and Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Contracts (IDIQs) and have an incredibly robust leasing and financing division. MicroTech provides Telecommunications Services, Solutions & Integration, Cybersecurity Solutions, Cloud Computing, Technology and Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, R&D, and Financial Services to the public sector, as well as commercial and non-governmental organizations.
Media Contact: Jennifer Berman, jennifer.berman@microtech.net