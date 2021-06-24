ST. LOUIS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WheelHouse Solutions, a leading IT consulting and managed services provider and Clarus Communications, a leading technology broker, both based in St. Louis, Missouri, have announced a merger with TDM (Telecom Decision Makers) of Louisville, Kentucky. WheelHouse managing partner, Chris Torbit, will assume the role of Managing Partner of the newly-formed organization, working alongside TDM's Jeff Mead who will focus on revenue growth and managing the enterprise sales organization. Current TDM CEO, Robert Bowling, will serve as CEO of the combined companies.
For over 20 years TDM has provided data, traditional voice, UCaaS, cloud migration, wireless solutions, network design, procurement, and vendor management to large national companies. TDM's solutions also include Resolve; full, ongoing, live-person support with 24×7 coverage. Resolve provides customers with a single point of contact for any type of support related to their services or equipment providers.
"TDM brings a considerable amount of national account expertise, as well as global clients to the newly-formed organization," said Chris Torbit. "Collectively, we are a force to be reckoned in the IT and telecom space."
WheelHouse Solutions provides outstanding sales and support to clients utilizing cyber security, managed IT solutions, cloud services, IT consulting, telecom solutions, and Microsoft products. Since 2000, WheelHouse Solutions has played an integral role in helping customers achieve standards compliance and maintain the integrity of their IT infrastructure.
"After working closely with Wheelhouse and Clarus the past couple years, it was clear that merging the three companies would strengthen TDM," said CEO Robert Bowling. "Our customers will see the benefit through more solution offerings and improved service; our team members, agents, customers, suppliers, and prospects all benefit in this deal."
Since 2001, Clarus Communications has been successfully helping clients make the best decisions regarding their phone service, phone systems, wireless, and data needs. After the merger is complete, Clarus Communications will continue to provide agent support, as well as pursue agent recruitment for all three brands. The combination of all three companies has over 750 agents nationwide.
The goal of the merger is to capitalize on synergies and to expand the breadth and depth of services offered to enterprise clients. All three companies will maintain their individual brand identities but serve different markets. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
For more information about WheelHouse Solutions, please visit http://www.wheelhouse.solutions; Clarus Communications, please visit http://www.clarusco.com; and TDM, please visit http://www.tdm.cc.
