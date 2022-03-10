JACKSON, Miss., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MajorClarity, the fastest growing Career and College Readiness platform on the market, has partnered with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) to bring critical career and college readiness (CCR) tools to all 7th-12th grade students in the state.
As part of a $49M investment of its American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds, MDE will provide all participating Mississippi school districts access to the MajorClarity platform through 2024 at no cost to the districts.
MajorClarity uses engaging career-focused content to drive authentic career exploration. Using the platform, students discover and explore career interests through virtual career simulations, Q&As with industry professionals, and even work-based learning opportunities—essentially, a "hands-on" approach to identifying a potential career pathway.
For counselors, MajorClarity streamlines the annual academic planning process—automating Individual Success Plan (ISPs) creation and consolidating Common App transcript and document management.
"Career exploration has looked the same for decades: students take a quiz, then they read a blurb of text or data. But we know that kids don't retain information this way and it's not truly impacting how students are making academic decisions," Joe Belsterling, CEO and Founder of MajorClarity, said. "At the end of the day, not everyone can afford to go to college to find out what they want to do in life. Mississippi is a state working to rethink career-readiness with equity in mind, so we're especially excited to partner with MDE to transform Career & College Readiness together."
New districts opting into the MajorClarity platform under MDE's funding join a growing network of more than 40 Mississippi districts already utilizing MajorClarity for career and college readiness.
"Having a digital platform is a much more manageable process for my team, but it also puts students in the driver's seat. What we like most is the career path simulation activities—this really drives the ISP process in our district," said Ginger Jones, Director of Counseling at Rankin School District and early partner. "The last program we used had some video and activity content, but not like this. Our students had to do a lot of digging. With MajorClarity, they can log in, research, compare, and save post-secondary opportunities—all in one spot."
MajorClarity Inc., is an educational software company providing career exploration and academic-planning services to thousands of schools nationwide. MajorClarity seeks to unify career exploration with academic planning for both students and administrators. The platform is career-first: using interactive career test-drives and experiential content to help students connect the dots between career exploration and academic and postsecondary planning—then take action to get there.
How MajorClarity supports Mississippi school districts: https://mississippi.majorclarity.com/
