SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windfall Data, Inc ("Windfall"), the leading provider of modern wealth intelligence, is proud to announce that Make-A-Wish America® has joined over 500 non-profit institutions in selecting Windfall's advanced wealth intelligence platform to enhance their fundraising and development efforts.
Windfall's wealth intelligence empowers organizations to identify, understand, and engage their affluent donors. The actionable intelligence helps to strengthen those relationships and build a concrete network of long-term supporters. By providing precise net worth data, and a multitude of additional wealth and philanthropic data insights, nonprofits can more efficiently identify their most impactful donors & prospects.
"The accuracy and depth of Windfall's wealth intelligence is going to revolutionize the way we identify and engage with philanthropists," said Alice Rodd O'Rourke, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Make-A-Wish America, adding that "Leveraging this intelligence to empower our fundraisers will ensure that our valuable outreach efforts are focused where they will have the greatest impact - for us and the children we serve."
Windfall's wealth intelligence solution is built on enterprise grade infrastructure and methodologies that allow fundraising and development teams to quickly and easily screen and analyze large volumes of prospects and donors without having to worry about running out of credits or long processing times. Make-A-Wish America selected Windfall as its primary wealth intelligence vendor after a competitive bidding process.
"To count Make-A-Wish America among the amazing organizations that Windfall helps is truly an honor," said Arup Banerjee, Windfall's CEO and Co-Founder. "We believe we are uniquely positioned to help non-profit organizations make the most of their development and advancement efforts at a time where so many are in need."
About Make-A-Wish®
Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of the organization in 1980. Since then, Make-A-Wish has become the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 34,000 volunteers across the U.S. unite to deliver hope to wish kids and their families when they need it most. In total, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 330,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,800 wishes in 2019 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America and the 40th anniversary, visit wish.org.
About Windfall:
Founded in 2016, Windfall is on a mission to determine the net worth of everyone on the planet. The company serves organizations by providing actionable consumer financial data that is refreshed on a weekly basis. More than 500 organizations use Windfall to identify and engage their most promising constituents. Windfall is based in San Francisco and backed by Bullpen Capital, Bonfire Ventures, Industry Ventures, TenOneTen Ventures, ValueStream Ventures, and Auren Hoffman. Visit http://www.windfalldata.com for more information.
