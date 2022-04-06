Following a year of strong growth, the company intends to raise funds to capitalize on its momentum in 2022.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MakeShift, a cloud-based employee scheduling and time tracking platform, today announced record company growth with revenues increasing by double digits in 2021, as the healthcare, retail, and hospitality industries look to offer flexible scheduling and a better employee experience to their staff.
In 2021, MakeShift doubled its employee count, expanded new user bookings by almost 40%, and increased its partner community by 100%. Additionally, the company was awarded ADP® Marketplace Platinum Partner rank and currently sits as a best-seller app for employee scheduling on the ADP Marketplace. MakeShift was also highlighted by Calgary Economic Development as a company that grew despite the pandemic, and more recently was named among the 30 Most Innovative Brands for 2022 by The Silicon Review.
"Our growth is the result of businesses choosing to give their employees more flexibility and direct control over their schedules. This is especially important in a tight labor market," said Adam Greenberg, CEO of MakeShift. "We make the entire process from building schedules to tracking time and communicating sudden changes rapid and pain-free. As a result, more and more businesses in healthcare, retail, and hospitality are turning to MakeShift for agile employee scheduling."
The company plans to use its momentum to expand its footprint in North America, where the market is fractured with no clear leader, by investing in product innovation, focusing on verticalization, and signing new partners such as the company's forthcoming partnership with SAP® SuccessFactors®. The company is also exploring pay-on-demand partnerships as more and more shift workers struggle to make ends meet.
"We finished 2021 strong and that has us excited for 2022," said Asher Fredricks, Chief Growth Officer at MakeShift. "We take an integrated and measured approach to growth. It's a process. It's all about getting businesses to know us, like us, trust us, and buy us. We accomplish this through data-driven prospecting, value-driven brand building, smart expansion into our base to add new revenue streams, pro-actively working with our partners, and strategically enhancing our product to deliver on our brand promise: People First Scheduling."
With another year of growth in the forecast, MakeShift is raising capital to continue innovating and executing on its product roadmap.
MakeShift's Second Investor Summit
Fueled by the success of its first summit, MakeShift is hosting its Second Investor Summit on Tuesday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The company is looking to raise funds to further enhance its product and execute its proven growth plans. Interested investors are welcome to register at https://get.makeshift.ca/invest-22 to listen to the live webcast with CEO, Adam Greenberg.
About MakeShift
MakeShift is an online employee scheduling app that empowers businesses to build employee schedules in less time with none of the hassles of clunky, error-prone systems of the past, creating happier teams that drive growth.
Established in 2014 to address the need for web and mobile-based scheduling for the healthcare industry, MakeShift has grown to serve teams of all sizes across diverse industries including retail and hospitality. Ask your MakeShift representative about our seamless integration with industry-leading human resource and payroll software.
