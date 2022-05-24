Leading network security vendor Mako Networks will announce a technology partnership with managed security services provider Omega ATC at the upcoming annual Retail Technology Conference (RTC). The alliance pairs two companies that provide network security solutions for the retail fueling service industry and will be promoted at the event held May 24-27 in Savannah, Georgia.
Presented by Gilbarco Veeder-Root, the RTC celebrates the latest innovations in C-store retail technology with a focus on security and customer experience. Attendees at this year's conference will have face-to-face opportunities to interact with Gilbarco experts and other industry leaders. Mako and Omega will have individual booths to support Gilbarco partners and customers as well as announcing the newly formed collaboration.
"We're excited to partner with Omega to offer their full Defense-in-Depth Security Suite to Mako customers," said Mako Networks CEO Jason Kubasak. "We look forward to working with Omega to deliver next-gen firewalls and enhanced network management to Omega's customers in Petro and other critical infrastructure environments where the highest standards of security are an absolute necessity."
Mako's PCI-compliant network security solutions designed for distributed enterprises and Omega ATC's status as a PCI DSS certified Managed Security Services Provider make teaming together a win-win prospect for both companies' customers. "Omega is a respected Gilbarco-certified MNSP and security-focused organization that has selected Mako as its managed firewall partner," said Simon Gamble, President of Mako Networks, "and we're proud of that. We hope this sets a precedent for other certified MNSPs to choose Mako as their technology partner as well."
According to Ashwin Swamy, Omega ATC Director of Cyber Resilience, "Mako Networks is a significant player in the petroleum space, and we are pleased they have decided to partner with Omega ATC and our best-of-breed security stack to deliver the most advanced cyber defense in the industry."
The partnership ensures IT environments will be as hostile as possible to bad actors. "The result for our customers is multiple layers of defense for networks and endpoints, comprehensive incident response readiness, faster resolution times and streamlined help desk operations," said Swamy. "Our clients will sleep easier at night knowing that both Mako and Omega are keeping watch over their IT assets."
About Omega ATC
For over 30 years, Omega ATC has helped US organizations implement network architecture to keep their systems secure. As a PCI DSS 3.2 certified Managed Security Services Provider, Omega ATC provides a comprehensive set of services to protect networks, secure the flow of data, and ensure compliance. Headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri, Omega specializes in helping retailers throughout the United States secure their Cardholder Data Environments and improve day-to-day efficiency of operations.
About Mako Networks
Mako Networks' cloud management platform's design concept uniquely address the requirements of multisite environments and is specifically engineered to address the needs of distributed enterprises at scale. Integrated Mako System features for Petroleum retailers include centralized cloud management and reporting, VPN Cloud SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, built-in cellular, HA Fast Failover, Mako VPN cloud, next-generation firewalls and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage platform.
