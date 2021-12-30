CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mako Networks continued trending upward in 2021, experiencing its fifth straight year of greater than 40% year-over-year sales revenue growth and increasing UK/EU year-over-year revenue by more than 50%. Despite the ongoing pandemic, sales, development, finance and technical support teams were all expanded to keep pace with the company's positive trajectory.
Mako team members resumed attending trade shows in person in the Petroleum and C-store, Food Service and Technology verticals in 2021. The company participated in events including IT Expo in Miami, FSTEC in Dallas and the NACS Conference in Chicago. Mako also successfully completed its 11th straight PCI audit, maintaining its position as the only network management platform in the world with a PCI DSS certification extensible to merchant networks.
The Mako System continued to distinguish itself as a tailor-made networking solution for distributed enterprises and retail networks. In 2021, the company's unique blend of multi-site-oriented, secure, broadband-based, cloud-managed networking products and services continued to assist companies facing unique challenges posed by the pandemic. Because Mako rapidly delivers solutions with zero-touch deployment, customers have the advantage of centralized security and access templates controlled by corporate IT departments. Just like distributed retail locations, this setup creates secure, supportable, segmented networks at homes and remote sites without compromising productivity or security standards.
Key additions to Mako technology included SFP interface versions of 7600 and 8600 devices, internal host monitoring functionality, Webhooks support, Site Wide View deployment, Provisioning API, vMako for Azure, BGP support for VPN concentrators and GeoIP firewall rules support. Over the course of the year, Mako upgraded over 15,000 existing Petroleum customer sites to EMV-capable network environments.
Among Mako Network's 2021 accomplishments were:
- Experiencing its fifth straight year of 40%+ YoY revenue growth and growing UK/EU revenue 50%+ YoY
- Expanding its European presence, US sales, international development, finance and technical support teams
- Resuming attending trade shows, including NACS
- Successfully completing its 11th straight PCI audit
- Upgrading 15,000+ existing Petro customer sites to EMV-capable network environments
Mako continued to grow its VPN Cloud Partner Program, established in 2020, by forging new partnerships with Fueland, Skupos, InComm and UK-based EdgePetrol. Mako VPN Cloud technology makes partner services available in a secure manner to current and prospective customers worldwide and continues to benefit customers and vendors. Partners deploy virtual or physical Mako VPN concentrators to make services in their environments directly available to retail locations equipped with Mako devices. The technology allows retailers to access third-party service providers using secure Mako VPN Cloud tunnels that bypasses the public Internet, maintaining compliance with PCI DSS and other security standards.
"We're continuing to build on the foundation that we established over two decades ago," said Simon Gamble, President of Mako Networks. "As Mako evolves, we're focused on enhancing existing relationships and excited about the future of the industry and our unique role in the distributed enterprise space. In 2022, we're attending more in-person trade shows, expanding our partnerships and pursuing opportunities to provide our solutions in new markets. We appreciate our loyal customers and expert team for a successful year, and look forward to sharing success next year."
About Mako Networks
Mako Networks provides technology to build secure, easy-to-manage, scalable PCI-certified networks for distributed retail enterprises. Operating internationally from offices in the United Kingdom, US, Australia and New Zealand, Mako integrates centralized cloud management and reporting, vertical-specific SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, HA Fast Failover, Mako VPN Cloud, next-generation firewalls and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage system. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.
