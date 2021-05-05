ELGIN, Ill., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mako Networks and Excel Equipment are furthering their partnership to provide the PCI-certified networking solutions to Verifone Commander petroleum point-of-sale (POS) system customers throughout the country. Excel incorporates the Mako System into a feature-rich package, pairing the Mako 6600-M edge appliance with the Verifone Commander site controller, fusing breakthrough firewall and networking innovation with industry-leading petroleum POS technology.
Indiana-based Excel Equipment is the largest Verifone distributor for the petroleum industry in the United States, offering POS solutions and related security products. Since 2018, Excel Equipment's managed network solutions have included Mako Networks technologies to protect sensitive data traversing the networks of petroleum industry leaders and their vendors.
Excel Equipment's secure, enterprise solutions implement Mako Networks' cellular failover, Mako VPN Cloud SD-WAN, Verifone MNSP functionality and 24/7 network support to deliver fully managed, always-on networks to customers based on their unique business environments. Excel's Mako-powered platform and infrastructure enable customer operations across multi-site distributed enterprise networks to be secure, reliable and cost-effective at scale. Deploying Mako's managed appliances together affords enhanced network segmentation at each site.
"Partnering with Mako Networks allows us to offer our customers a solid Verifone MNSP solution that is both easy to implement and cost-effective," said Justin Cameron, Excel Equipment Director of Sales and Operations. "With Mako, we can continue to provide the 'One Stop Shop' solution to our customer base, ensuring a seamless transition to Outdoor EMV."
"Our partnership with Excel Equipment exemplifies our commitment to security," said Simon Gamble, Mako Networks President. "Excel's customized platform has value for different links in their chain with varying security needs and specifications. The Mako System is the optimal secure networking solution for evolving distributed retail enterprises and Excel Equipment's dynamic growth makes it a great fit."
"The ability to offer a premier solution at an affordable rate opens the door to new opportunities," said Cameron. "Since the introduction of this solution on our equipment menu, it has helped us achieve our growth goals."
To inquire about Mako products and services for your distributed enterprise, please contact Mako Networks at sales@makonetworks.com or +1 800-851-4691.
About Excel Equipment
Excel Equipment was founded in 1992 as a petroleum equipment distribution and service company. As a small family business located in central Indiana, Excel partners with the best and most innovative manufacturers in the industry. Excel Equipment represents industry leaders supplying products from manufacturers with long-term commitment complemented by financial stability. Providing cutting-edge equipment solutions for customers ensures Excel's investment in the products it represents. For more information, visit excel-equipment.com.
About Mako Networks
Mako Networks provides simple, secure, PCI-certified networks for distributed enterprises. Operating internationally from offices in the US, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, Mako integrates centralized cloud management and reporting, true SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, 4G/LTE, HA Fast Failover, Mako VPN Cloud, next-generation firewalls and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage system. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.
