CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an approved network technology partner for BP at retail locations in the US, Mako Networks, specializing in PCI-compliant network security for distributed enterprises, will participate for the fifth time in the BP Amoco Marketers Association's (BPAMA) annual Convention & Trade Expo. As the preferred network vendor for BP and Amoco-branded retail locations choosing the BYOB option for BP's network security and payment processing platforms, the expo gives representatives from Mako the opportunity to interact directly with customers at the event, taking place in-person March 7-9 in San Antonio, Texas for the first time since 2020. More than 80% of BP and Amoco sites in the US have adopted Mako technology since it was introduced into the BP ecosystem in 2016.
The theme for this year's Convention & Business Expo is Bold Moves and champions BP's history of bold progress as it continues to propel the energy sector into the future. Representatives from Mako will join industry experts, senior leadership, best-in-class marketers and other key suppliers to share industry best practices and technological advances designed to help BP's business partners meet the evolving challenges of the future effectively and securely.
At the conference, Mako representatives will interact with approximately 135 marketers, representing 6,000 sites in 27 states and over 50 affiliate members. These attendees provide a variety of products and services to BP businesses and BP's Senior Leadership from their Marketing, Sales and Supply businesses.
"Mako appreciates the opportunity to provide services to the large number of BP sites and suppliers that have chosen Mako as their network supplier," said Guy Fortin, Mako Director of Petroleum Sales. "We're very pleased with the growth that has occurred over the past few years and look forward to seeing customers whom we've not been able to see for some time to share insights and solutions."
Mako Networks' cloud management platform's design concept uniquely address the requirements of multisite environments and is specifically engineered to address the needs of distributed enterprises like BP efficiently at scale. Mako's layered security model also allows for discrete segmenting of access rights by role, creating a unique value proposition for locations where multiple vendors and users need access, but tightly defined and enforced access controls need to be in place. Integrated Mako System features for Petroleum retailers include centralized cloud management and reporting, VPN Cloud SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, built-in cellular, HA Fast Failover, Mako VPN cloud, next-generation firewalls and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage platform.
About BPAMA
The BP Amoco Marketers Association (BPAMA) is a not-for-profit trade association representing BP branded Marketers and BP. BPAMA (started as the Southern Gulf Oil Distributor's Association in 1974) drives a collaborative, strategically focused mission of positioning the BP brand as the brand of choice for marketers and consumers, with brand growth that is profitable and sustainable. BPAMA represents over 80% of BP's branded volume and over 20% of all BP marketers are active in board or committee roles volunteering their time, expertise and business acumen to shape the strategy, programs and offers impacting the BP Marketer Channel of Trade.
About Mako Networks
Mako Networks provides simple, secure, PCI-certified networks for distributed enterprises. Operating internationally from offices in the United Kingdom, US, Australia and New Zealand, Mako integrates centralized cloud management and reporting, true SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, HA Fast Failover, Mako VPN Cloud, next-generation firewalls and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage system. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.
