ELGIN, Ill., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mako Networks has demonstrated compliance with PCI DSS standards for the 11th consecutive year, maintaining the company's security certification. The PCI Security Standards Council approves a QSA to conduct this rigorous annual process to ensure computer networks are properly secured and compliant with strict mandates. In addition to processes and procedures, the audit covers the Mako Central Management System (CMS), Mako device operating systems and communication paths between Mako devices and the Mako CMS.
The audit against PCI DSS version 3.2.1 was conducted onsite with Mako Networks over the past months and provides an independent verification of Mako's high level of security. This sustained certification success exemplifies Mako's commitment to excellence in helping merchant customers meet PCI DSS security obligations seamlessly.
In 2009, Mako Networks became the first network management company in the world to qualify as a PCI-certified Level 1 service provider. While this type of certification validates Mako services provided to retail petroleum customers in the US, it is the end-to-end PCI certification of the Mako System that makes Mako unique among its competitors. Mako designs and produces its own hardware and software that achieves a type of PCI certification that is transferrable to each customer's network.
The scope of the PCI DSS audit conducted on Mako Networks includes customer premise equipment, network firewall performance, mesh and enhanced VPN connectivity, compliance reporting, intrusion detection, Wi-Fi security, Enterprise Templates and cloud-based management tools and infrastructure.
Merchants of any size can easily create secure cardholder data environments via Mako Networks' PCI DSS certified network management solution. The Mako System consists of the Mako CMS and a range of managed Mako devices. It features a PCI-compliance template that simplifies creating PCI-compliant payment networks without burdening the rest of a business network with the rules and regulations that apply to their payment network. The Mako System ensures that outside threats are kept at bay with world-class security technologies and that network settings are applied and maintained across the enterprise to provide constant, assured compliance.
"The whole Mako System is built with security in mind, and it pervades all of the solutions and services we provide our customers," said Simon Gamble, Mako Networks President North America. "Mako Networks technology helps some of the country's largest organizations curtail their risk by delivering network security, connectivity, control and reporting."
Mako Networks CEO, Jason Kubasak, said, "Our core business is in retail PCI DSS compliance for distributed enterprise networks, and consistently going through PCI DSS certification distinguishes Mako from competitors. As we grow our partner channel, achieving PCI-certification across our technology, processes and support mechanisms makes it easier for our partners to assist their customers in building and maintaining PCI-compliant network environments. Using our unique tools and templates, they can take advantage of our PCI-first approach to building our technology."
About Mako Networks
Mako Networks provides simple, secure, PCI-certified networks for distributed enterprises. Operating internationally from offices in the United Kingdom, US, Australia and New Zealand, Mako integrates centralized cloud management and reporting, true SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, HA Fast Failover, Mako VPN Cloud, next-generation firewalls and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage system. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.
