ELGIN, Ill., Sep. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mako Networks will be exhibiting at the upcoming NACS show October 5-8 held at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. The convenience store and petroleum retailer conference is among the largest shows of its type and will run for four days, while the expo is slated for the last three days. Mako has consistently attended the destination for top technology providers in the convenience and fuel retailing industry, with the exception of last year's virtual event.
Mako will be at booth #3876, showcasing its lineup of high-security, high-performance cloud-managed networking devices which help take PCI DSS compliance and petroleum/c-store network security to the next level using proprietary Mako technology. Designed for distributed retail enterprises, Mako cloud solutions and devices allow businesses to quickly and easily segment their payment networks and apply strict security controls across one or many locations from a single pane of glass.
Integrated Mako System features for petro/c-store retailers include centralized cloud management and reporting, VPN Cloud SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, built-in cellular, HA Fast Failover, Mako VPN cloud, next-generation firewalls and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage platform. The entire Mako System is PCI DSS certified in a manner extensible to merchants.
The Mako System has been PCI-DSS certified for 11 years in a row and makes a merchant's PCI DSS obligations easier to achieve and maintain. Mako provides robust security and peace of mind for petro/c-store locations that accept credit cards.
NACS has held an annual meeting since it was founded in 1961 and in 1976 the meeting started including a true exhibition. During the upcoming show, NACS has a safety-first commitment and will follow CDC recommended guidelines. Last year, NACS elected to hold a virtual conference due to the pandemic. The online 5-week-long event called "The Crack the Code Experience" ran in November and December, incorporating many of the elements that are part of a traditional NACS Show.
Show highlights include the Opening General Session featuring certified coach, speaker and best-selling author Jennifer Powers, a sit down with NACS President and CEO Henry Armour and three retailers and a Cool New Products preview room for retailers. "NACS generally seeks to provide speakers from outside the industry who can offer insights that we can apply to our businesses, as well as industry discussions about where we are going," says Jeff Lenard, NACS Vice President, Strategic Industry Initiatives. "Jennifer Powers is the kind of speaker we would seek out any year, but her message really resonates in 2021. And that's just one of four days of high-level discussions we will have in the NACS Show general sessions."
"NACS is always a welcome chance for us to engage with our customers in-person as well as a way to connect faces to names and meet new customers," said Simon Gamble, President of Mako Networks. "We encourage people to stop by our booth during the show to learn more about Mako and see our latest offerings. Because we all missed having a live event last year, we're excited to reconnect with the industry to see what everyone is up to."
NACS is the annual show presented by Conexxus, a nonprofit, member-driven technology organization dedicated to the development and implementation of standards, technologies innovation and advocacy for the convenience store and fuel market. Since 1961, NACS has held meetings in different locales and in 1976 the event began including a true exhibition. The NACS Show originally debuted in 1993 in San Francisco and NACS currently rotates between the cities of Chicago, Las Vegas and Atlanta.
Mako Networks provides simple, secure, PCI-certified networks for distributed enterprises. Operating internationally from offices in the United Kingdom, US, Australia and New Zealand, Mako integrates centralized cloud management and reporting, true SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, HA Fast Failover, Mako VPN Cloud, next-generation firewalls and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage system. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.
