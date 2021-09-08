ELGIN, Ill., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mako Networks will be exhibiting at the upcoming FSTEC show September 12-14 at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, Texas. Known as the event "where restaurants and tech connect," the conference features three days of insightful forums featuring over 70 food service industry speakers as well as 1:1 meetings. As a leading network technology vendor for retail environments where card-present point-of-sale transactions take place, Mako secure SD-WAN solutions help the food service industry create and secure network environments to meet the requirements of PCI-DSS.
Mako will exhibit its lineup of high-security, high-performance networking devices which help take PCI DSS compliance and quick service restaurant network security to the next level using proprietary Mako technology. Designed for distributed retail enterprises, Mako devices and cloud solutions allow businesses to quickly and easily segment their payment networks, and apply strict security controls across one or many locations from a single pane of glass. Mako devices are sealed, tamper-evident and, with no moving parts and high heat tolerance, are well-suited to the tough network environments encountered at most restaurants.
Integrated Mako System features include centralized cloud management and reporting, true SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, built-in cellular, HA Fast Failover, Mako VPN Cloud SD-WAN, next-generation firewalls and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage system. The entire Mako System — including Mako devices, the Mako Central Management System (CMS), and onboard software — is PCI DSS certified from end‐to‐end. Mako is the world's only network management vendor whose entire platform is certified in a manner that is extensible to a merchant, making PCI DSS obligations easier to achieve and maintain. This provides robust security and peace of mind for retail food service locations that accept credit cards.
During last year's pandemic, FSTEC conducted FSTEC Community, a year-long virtual event that established share groups with around 20 food service industry operators. Participants gathered together on hourlong Zoom calls to engage with each other on a specific topic (e.g. payment, off-premise), and then had 1:1 meetings with sponsors.
This year's session topics include Loyalty Innovation 2021: Building the Restaurant of the Future Today, Making Ghost Kitchens Work and Digital Strategies that Authentically Differentiate a Brand in its Category. Ken Jennings, recognized as the greatest Jeopardy! player of all time, will speak at the session Artificial Intelligence: Are Humans in Jeopardy?
"We're looking forward to attending FSTEC as a great opportunity for us to meet new prospective customers, of course, but also to connect with our existing customers face-to-face," said Simon Gamble, President of Mako Networks. "Attendees are welcome to stop by our booth to meet us in person, ask questions, and learn about our solutions and new offerings. We look forward to seeing everyone there at this year's show."
To visit Mako Networks, conference attendees are encouraged to stop by booth #320. To inquire about Mako products and services for your distributed enterprise, contact Mako Networks at sales@makonetworks.com or 800-851-4691.
About FSTEC
Known as "the event where restaurants and tech connect," the Food Sales Technology Conference & Showcase (FSTEC) is an annual conference held for food service industry professionals. Since 2003, the gathering has featured educational forums with speakers while showcasing the latest technology innovations. Operators attend in search of solutions and vendors to help them accomplish their goals and address current challenges. After holding virtual meetings during the pandemic, FSTEC is holding its live in-person 2021 conference in Grapevine, Texas.
About Mako Networks
Mako Networks provides simple, secure, PCI-certified networks for distributed enterprises. Operating internationally from offices in the United Kingdom, US, Australia and New Zealand, Mako integrates centralized cloud management and reporting, true SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, HA Fast Failover, Mako VPN Cloud, next-generation firewalls and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage system. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.
