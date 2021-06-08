LEESBURG, Va., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Makpar Corporation, an experienced solutions-oriented contractor focused on modernizing IT solutions for the federal government, today announced the launch of its new Agile Center of Excellence.
Makpar's new Agile Center of Excellence offers a platform for the company to share Agile knowledge and expertise with its government customers and prospects. It will also serve as a mechanism to ensure the standard application of Agile practices across projects and serve as a community information-sharing forum.
"It's an exciting time for government Agile, as many organizations are poised to leverage Agile collaboration to the benefit of themselves and the public they serve," said Shane Bailey, Agile Coach & Scrum Master Team Lead at Makpar. "I believe Agile methods have the potential of truly transforming the current contracting paradigm to the benefit of all involved. We aim to be a meaningful part of the government Agile landscape, and our new center of excellence is the first step in serving both the Agile community and providing a resource to our Government Partners."
Utilizing Agile methods such as Scrum, Kanban, and Value Driven Development, Makpar's Agile practice encourages transparency to increase collaboration and accelerates value delivery.
To learn more about Makar's overall Agile development approach, please listen to this "How the Federal Government Can Overcome Barriers to Agile Transformation" podcast here.
About Makpar
Makpar is an experienced solutions-oriented federal government contractor focused on IT infrastructure modernization. Since 2009, the company has offered mission-critical, cutting-edge technology for federal agencies seeking enterprise-wide solutions. Our capabilities encompass cybersecurity, data strategy, cloud migration, IT project management, application development, and agile transformation. Recognition and awards include the 2019 SBA Region 3 Subcontractor of the Year award, listing on Fortune's Best Small and Medium Workplaces, and multi-year certifications as a Great Place to Work. For more information, visit makpar.com or follow us @MakparCorporation on LinkedIn.
