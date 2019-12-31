DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysia B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
- What were the estimated B2C E-Commerce sales in Malaysia in 2018 and what is their projected growth through 2025?
- What are the main growth drivers of online retail sales in this country?
- How does online shopper penetration vary across the different regions in Malaysia?
- How many consumers in Malaysia, by age group and gender, make purchases online?
- Which B2C E-Commerce websites are the most popular among digital consumers in Malaysia?
Malaysia is expected to maintain a leadership role in online sales in the Southeast Asia region
Already a regional leader in the area of online retail sales growth rate and total sales, Malaysia is projected to keep this position in the near future, thanks to the high Internet penetration rate and growing comfort of connected individuals with buying online. Sources cited in the report foresee double-digit growth of online retail sales through 2025.
Social media and mobile shopping help drive the expansion of online commerce
Recent surveys cited in the report indicate that well over half of Internet shoppers in Malaysia use a mobile device for their purchases. The spread of smartphones leads to increased digital shopping. Another related trend driving increased online sales in Malaysia is social media commerce, especially through WhatsApp and Facebook applications. Cross-border shopping from Malaysia is a further active trend helping increase total B2C E-Commerce sales in the country.
Regional online merchants compete with international sellers for the attention of Malaysian online shoppers
The Malaysian branches of two online shopping platforms based in nearby Singapore, Lazada and Shoppee are the leading websites in shopping traffic and have been in close competition in recent months in monthly total website visits. Even as these two leaders expand their product offerings and services to consumers, other regional players, such as Indonesia's Bukalapak and Chinese players such as Taobao and AliExpress are increasing their presence on the peninsula.
