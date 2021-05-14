DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Competitive Intensity Driving Malaysia's Data Center Colocation Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service offers an industry overview and strategic imperatives; examines the data center market ecosystem and key data center locations; highlights industry market drivers and restraints; outlines market size and forecast revenues; and examines the competitive landscape and growth opportunities observed in Malaysia's data center services colocation market. The insights and information provided in the report are incorporated from primary and secondary research.
Malaysia, considered one of the prime data center colocation markets in Southeast Asia, is poised to experience data center growth due to the high availability of resources and favorable government policies relating to data center infrastructure. The government and enterprises in the country are keen to increase data center services to promote digital transformation across industries through strategic partnerships with global and local data center vendors.
Additionally, the government aims to improve the country's readiness to support the entry of hyperscale data centers by enhancing its telecommunications and network infrastructure.
The focus on enterprise digitalization, investments from global cloud vendors, favorable government policies, and initiatives to boost data center colocation growth are among the primary drivers. However, Malaysia's data center colocation services market also faces several restraints, including rising competition, the need to drive differentiation, the complexity of developing an end-to-end digital infrastructure ecosystem, and the lack of a skilled workforce to lead data center operations effectively.
Global players (Alibaba, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services) and local participants (TM One and AIMS) are among the key cloud vendors expanding their infrastructure and availability in Malaysia. With extensive Internet penetration and focus on cybersecurity and data privacy, demand for wholesale colocation from global cloud service providers will drive data center revenue growth in the country.
Companies covered:
- AIMS
- Bridge Data Centres
- TM One
- NTT Ltd.
- Regal Orion
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the main trends and expected growth rates for specific service areas in Malaysia's data center colocation services market?
- What are the drivers and restraints shaping the future of Malaysia's data center colocation services market?
- What are the significant developments in the data center services space in Malaysia?
- What are the notable developments of key market participants?
- What is their market share by raised floor space?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Scope of Analysis
- Malaysia Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for the Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Data Center Market Ecosystem
- Market Overview
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Share by Raised Floor Space
- Competitive Landscape
3. New Entrants - Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Regal Orion
- Industry Vertical Demand Split
- Growth Drivers for the Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Growth Drivers Analysis for the Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Growth Restraints for the Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Growth Restraints Analysis for the Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Revenue Forecast - Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Key Locations - Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Location Analysis - Data Center Colocation Services Market
4. Growth Opportunity Universe - Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Emphasis on Developing Hyperscale Data Centers to Support Demand from Public Cloud and OTT/CSP Segments
- Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging the Digital Transformation Adoption Opportunity in the Country
- Growth Opportunity 3: Deployment of Pre-Fabricated Modular Data Centers
5. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- AIMS
- Alibaba
- Amazon Web Services
- Bridge Data Centres
- Microsoft
- NTT Ltd.
- Regal Orion
- TM One
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r3hz6n
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/malaysia-data-center-colocation-services-market-report-2021-featuring-global-payers-alibaba-microsoft-and-amazon-web-services-and-local-participants-tm-one-and-aims-301291625.html
SOURCE Research and Markets