GURUGRAM, India, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Key Findings
- Newer technology based services such as 360 degree view, listing convenience, subscription management are being adopted by companies with focus likely to be on educating individual users.
- VR and augmented reality (AR) technologies to offer immersive viewing experience, especially when the buyer or property is overseas.
- Appealing property photoshoots, optimized user interface, utilizing latest market tools and more categorized listings will benefit all the stakeholders.
A growing millennial workforce, fast evolving consumer trends and untapped demand potential in the market are real draw cards for start-ups and developers looking to enter the Aggregators and Co-Living market.
No-touch experience accelerating digital experience: With the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become increasingly cautious about socially touching others. Accelerating digital transformation, the contactless touch in Property Classified will offer consumers a safer way to interact and more control over physical proximity. Players are aiming to become an "online dealer" for customers. Value-added services like expert advice, financing support, agreements drafting, interior designing, furniture, packing and relocating assistance etc. may be added by key players along with the basic offerings
Tech Adoption: Focus on analytics to provide market intelligence and information to customers.
Technology enablement such as virtual walkthroughs, drone based views, 360 degree views etc. to encourage customers to transact online. Three forms of technologies: Blockchain, AR and AI in Singapore are being adopted by startups, global corporations and the government.
Accelerated Pace to Digitization: The real estate segment has been a relatively slow runner in keeping up with e-commerce. There is a human element in real estate that is essential in the buying process. However, more sellers have been forced to go digital especially during the three-month lockdown during 2020. Developers have also offered virtual 360-degree showrooms. Despite this, the human connection is much more valuable in terms of providing the right advice to buyers and sellers, to sift opportunities out of the muddle of information online.
The report titled "Malaysia Property Classifieds Market Outlook to 2026F –Driven by Increasing Internet Penetration and Smartphone Users along with Rise in Virtual Tours" provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Property Classified industry in Malaysia. The report covers various aspects including the current real estate scenario and rental rates in Malaysia, revenue generated from Malaysia Property Classified market, its segmentations viz Business Model (Listings and Classifieds and Aggregators and Co-Living), By Rent and Sale, By Region (Penang, Putrajaya, East Region, Cyberjaya Selangor, Johor, Klang Valley, Kuala Lumpur), revenue models, major trends and development, issues and challenges, technological advancements and competition analysis. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue along with analyst recommendations and key market opportunities.
Key Segments Covered in Malaysia Property Classified Market:-
By Business Model
- Listings and Classifieds
- Aggregators and Co-Living
By Region
- Penang
- Putrajaya
- East Region
- Cyberjaya Selangor
- Johor
- Klang Valley
- Kuala Lumpur
Key Target Audience:-
- Property Classified Companies
- Real Estate Developers
- Brokers
- Property Consultants
- Industry Experts
Time Period Captured in the Report:
- Historical Period: 2015-2021
- Forecast Period: 2021-2026F
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTI0MDQx
Companies Covered:-
Listings and Classifieds
- PropertyGuru
- iProperty
- RentGuard
- Mudah.my
- StarProperty
- NextProperty
- PropSocial
- Propflix/PropertyHunter
- NextSi
Aggregators and Co-Living
- Hatchery Place
- Co-Coon
- HelloHome
- Komune Living
- JL Co-living
- Utopia
- Sleepy Bear
- The Bed KLCC
- Sama
- IdealHub
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- Overview of Malaysia Property Classified Market
- Ecosystem of Major Entities in Malaysia Property Classified Market
- Business Cycle and Genesis of Malaysia Property Classified Market
- Malaysia Property Classified Market Size, 2015-2021
- Malaysia Property Classified Market Segmentations
- Competition Analysis: Market Share of Major Listings and Classifieds and Major Aggregators & Co-Living Companies
- SWOT Analysis in Malaysia Property Classified Market
- Revenue Models in Malaysia Property Classified Industry
- Growth Drivers and Restraints in Malaysia Property Classified Market
- Technological Advancements in Malaysia Property Classified Market
- Impact of COVID19 in Malaysia Property Classified Market
- Key Trends in Malaysia Property Classified Market
- Outlook and Future Projections for Malaysia Property Classified Market
- Future Market Segmentation by Business Model and Revenue Sources
- Recommendations / Success Factors
- Research Methodology
- Appendix
- Malaysia Property Classifieds Market Research Report
- Malaysia Property Classifieds Industry Research Report
- Malaysia Property Classifieds Market Revenue
- Real Estate Classified Market Malaysia
- Property Classifieds Market Size Malaysia
- Malaysia Property Market
- Malaysia Property Industry
- Malaysia Property Classifieds Market Business Model
- Malaysia Listings and Classifieds Market
- Malaysia Aggregators and Co-Living Market
- Malaysia Property Classifieds Market Revenue Models
- Malaysia Property Classifieds Aggregators Market
- Malaysia Co-Living Market Share
- Property Hub Malaysia Market Share
- Listings and Classifieds Market Share Malaysia
- End User Malaysia Property Classifieds Market
- COVID 19 Impact on Real Estate Market Malaysia
- Malaysia Property and Real Estate Market
- Malaysia Property on Rent Market
- Malaysia Property on Sales Market
- Malaysia Property Classified Major Companies
- Malaysia Property Consultants Market
- Residential Property Sale Prices in Malaysia
- Rental Rates of Condominiums and Serviced Apartment in Malaysia
- PropertyGuru Listings and Property Classifieds Market
- iProperty Listings and Property Classifieds Market
- RentGuard Listings and Property Classifieds Market
- Mudah.my Listings and Property Classifieds Market
- StarProperty Listings and Property Classifieds Market
- NextProperty Listings and Property Classifieds Market
- PropSocial Listings and Property Classifieds Market
- Propflix/PropertyHunter Listings and Property Classifieds Market
- NextSi Listings and Property Classifieds Market
For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-
Malaysia Property Classifieds Market
Related Reports:-
Thailand Property Classifieds Market Outlook to 2026F– Driven by Interest from Foreign Buyers along with Exponential growth of smartphone penetration
Thailand, with a population of 66.2 Mn in 2021 and being the 2nd Largest Economy in Southeast Asia region, Thailand Real Estate is experiencing a digital wave sweeping across its value chain, disrupting how buyers and sellers interact with one another. Consumers are not just bound to explore the buying/ renting options through digital platforms but are interested in other residential services as well. Overall, there is an increased interest in using online platforms to buy/rent a home. Additionally, the current pandemic has presented consumers as well as developers with a unique opportunity to put their trust in digital platforms. Thailand is the emerging market for Property Classified in ASEAN growing at CAGR of 21.7% during 2015-2021. Most full-stack Property Classified players in Thailand have remained focused on the low rise residential property segment considering the burgeoning housing shortage, rapid urbanization and urban migration trends. A number of developers are offering extended payment terms, lighter down payment schemes, and waived reservation fees with a limited time offers, which financially prepared buyers should take advantage of. However, the industry is highly vulnerable to fraud due to its complex nature, reliance on technology, and interaction between stakeholders and third parties.
Singapore Property Classifieds Market Outlook to 2025 – Driven by Consumer Preference and investments from VCs along with Exponential growth of smartphone penetration
With a population of 5.4 Mn in 2020 and being a major financial hub in the Asia Pacific region, Singapore has earned a reputation as one of the world's most advanced economies. It is a leader in Southeast Asia with more than 80 Property Classifieds companies, the majority of which are successfully creating a powerful and transparent digital integration and growing a double-digit CAGR of 36.1% during 2015-2020. From project funding to management down to design, property technology in Singapore covers a range of sub-industries in the real estate sector. Growth of residential & commercial demand, value-added services like expert advice and financing support offered by Property Classified companies are some of the key trends witnessed in the market. However, the industry is highly vulnerable to fraud due to its complex nature, reliance on technology, and interaction between stakeholders and third parties. Companies such as Property Guru. SRX Property, Carousell and Cove are poised to capitalize on current pain points in Singapore Property Classifieds Market.
Philippines Property Classifieds Market Outlook to 2026F– Driven by Rise in Residential Segments and Infrastructural Developments in the country
Philippines Property Classified Market is expected to grow at a massive rate of 31.4% CAGR during 2021-2026P providing a lucrative opportunity for Property Classified investors. Technology has been increasingly becoming an attractive asset for landlords, potential real estate investors and tenants looking for an efficient and secure opportunity in the Commercial Real Estate segment (CRE). This presents a lucrative opportunity for Property Classified investors to witness high returns on their investment. Appealing property photoshoots, optimized user interface, utilizing latest market tools and more categorized listings will benefit all the stakeholders. The real estate digital classifieds space is still in the early stages of growth and builders and brokers dominate the listings. Further, with newer technology-based services such as 360-degree view, listing convenience, subscription management etc., and the focus is likely to be on educating individual users.
Contact Us:
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/malaysia-property-classified-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-massive-rate-of-33-cagr-during-2021-2026-providing-a-lucrative-opportunity-for-proptech-investors-ken-research-301552762.html
SOURCE Ken Research