SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MalwarebytesTM, a leading provider of advanced endpoint protection and remediation solutions, is excited to share that they were named a Customers' Choice in the May 2020 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions. Gartner defines Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions as "solutions that record and store endpoint-system-level behaviors, use various data analytics techniques to detect suspicious system behavior, provide contextual information, block malicious activity, and provide remediation suggestions to restore affected systems. EDR solutions must provide the following four primary capabilities: Detect security incidents, contain the incident at the endpoint, investigate security incidents and provide remediation guidance."
"Security continues to become increasingly time-consuming and resource-intensive for enterprises, leaving understaffed teams struggling to keep up with the latest threats and a neverending slew of alerts," said Marcin Klecynski, CEO of Malwarebytes. "Listening to customer feedback, we've tailored our EDR product to meet their needs, providing them with a product that is not only easy to use but also gives them peace of mind through key features like our 72-hour ransomware rollback, endpoint isolation, and suspicious activity detection. We'd like to thank our generous customers for providing reviews and ratings that led to our recognition as a 2020 Customers' Choice for Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions."
Malwarebytes Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) makes it easy to quickly investigate, isolate, remediate, and recover from threats—all in a matter of minutes. The solution's "one-and-done" remediation thoroughly and permanently removes infections in a single operation from both endpoints and servers. Ransomware rollback returns devices to a known, healthy state even after ransomware has triggered. To learn more about Malwarebytes Endpoint Detection and Response, visit: https://www.malwarebytes.com/business/endpointdetectionresponse/
About Gartner Peer Insights:
Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
About Malwarebytes
Malwarebytes is trusted to protect people and businesses against the latest dangerous cyberthreats including malware, ransomware and exploits that traditional antivirus solutions fail to catch. Malwarebytes offers comprehensive defense and recovery technologies to safeguard devices whether at home or in the office, enabling users to protect themselves anywhere, anytime. Malwarebytes' team of researchers and security experts protect more than 60,000 businesses and millions of people worldwide, combatting millions of threats daily using artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify behavior and catch new threats rapidly. Driven by a desire to protect everyone's right to a malware free existence, CEO Marcin Kleczynski founded Malwarebytes in 2008 and has grown the company to over 750 employees across the world today. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.malwarebytes.com/.
Disclaimer:
Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
