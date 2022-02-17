NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The managed file transfer software market is expected to grow by USD 841.22 mn from 2021 and 2026 and register a CAGR of 10.07%, according to Technavio. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Managed File Transfer Software Market 2022-2026: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
- Managed File Transfer Software Market size
- Managed File Transfer Software Market trends
- Managed File Transfer Software Market industry analysis
Managed File Transfer Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
By geography, the managed file transfer software market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.
By organization, the managed file transfer software market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprise segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the significant increase in the adoption of MFT by large enterprises to schedule and secure file transfers, as well as to gain insight into how their employees interact with that data.
Managed File Transfer Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
To help businesses improve their market position, the managed file transfer software market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Axway Software SA, Broadcom Inc., Coviant Software LLC, HelpSystems, International Business Machines Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc., and Wipro Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:
- Axway Software SA - The company offers solutions for managed file transfer software that provides a secure, reliable, and easy-to-manage solution for transferring data between people, partners, businesses, and applications, under the brand name of AXWAY.
- Broadcom Inc. - The company offers solutions for managed file transfer software that helps to maintain data integrity throughout the processing environment while supporting enterprise security standards with robust data encryption and auditing capabilities, under the brand name of CA XCOM.
- Coviant Software LLC - The company offers solutions for managed file transfer software that are easy to use, especially for non-technical staff, so one can leverage more resources to manage the transfer of files, under the brand name of Coviant.
Managed File Transfer Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist managed file transfer software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the managed file transfer software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the managed file transfer software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of managed file transfer software market vendors
Managed File Transfer Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 841.22 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.89
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 47%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Axway Software SA, Broadcom Inc., Coviant Software LLC, HelpSystems, International Business Machines Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc., and Wipro Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Organization
- Market segments
- Comparison by Organization
- Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- SMEs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Organization
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Axway Software SA
- Broadcom Inc.
- Coviant Software LLC
- HelpSystems
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Open Text Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Software AG
- TIBCO Software Inc.
- Wipro Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
