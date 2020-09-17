- Ericsson enables Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to sell managed IoT connectivity in AWS Marketplace - meeting enterprises' need to buy cellular IoT in a fast, flexible and easy way - Telenor Connexion, a long-term Ericsson IoT Accelerator partner, to offer connectivity management services via AWS Marketplace to enterprise developers across the globe. - Simplifying the purchase and deployment of cellular IoT connectivity will accelerate adoption and open up new market segments