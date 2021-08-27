BALTIMORE, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atruent, an IT service and cyber security organization announced today an online brand refresh. They unveiled a new website to reflect the organization's wide range of managed services and to showcase their core values.
The Atruent team of expert staff have assisted to complete many projects to a diverse client base. Their mission is to offer customized managed solutions for business' specific needs while committing to innovation, commitment, and excellence in everything they do. Atruent is most notably known for providing best in class managed IT and cyber security solutions by combining over 30 years of strategic planning, network operation, data security, and risk management experience.
"Atruent is an organization dedicated to excellence in information technology solutions. After our first interactions we quickly realized the level of expertise within their organization is exceptional. While working through the process of building a new online identity, we experienced firsthand their extensive knowledge and capabilities. It is extremely impressive to see their success and experience their culture firsthand. I have no doubt that success will continue for many years to come." Stephen Taormino – CEO of CC&A Strategic Media
Atruent's expertise and team of dedicated staff are committed to their mission to provide clients with the support they need to manage and maintain their business, all the while creating lasting relationships based on trust and honesty. The Atruent team has left their mark throughout the county by customizing their services and support to match each clients' unique needs.
"Our organization has excelled well beyond what our online identity depicts. We invested considerable time searching for a marketing firm that aligned with our core values, and one with a proven track record. After meeting with CC&A Strategic Media we quickly realized their team could help us achieve our goals. Our new online identity reflects our values, showcases our capabilities, and allows our clients to fully understand who we are as an organization. We couldn't be more pleased with the outcome of this project." said Atruent President, Aida Keehner.
For more information, visit http://www.atruent.com. Please direct all media inquiries and requests to Lauren Aversa at 410-931-6717 or by email at LAversa@cca-mail.com.
