DENVER, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Eplexity to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category. The annual list from CRN recognizes North American solution providers who have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services.
Organizations are looking to improve their operational efficiencies and navigate new approaches required by cloud solutions to maximize their return on IT investments. CXOS from Eplexity is a next-gen managed services platform designed to help them through these challenges.
Through the use of production-ready architectures, CXOS reduces the time to production from months to weeks or even days. And with the Mission Control dashboard, customers have full visibility of their workload and performance data, while also receiving 24/7 support that includes Security Operations, Cloud Operations, and Cost Optimization Services for AWS, where customers have saved up to 45%.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by CRN as one of the top MSPs for 2021. Bringing our CXOS next generation managed services platform to market is helping set the standard for what it means to be a managed services provider in today's IT landscape," said Eplexity Founder and CEO, John Clendennen. "The cloud has changed customer expectations, and we as managed service providers need to evolve with them. CXOS and its full lifecycle management capabilities is the first step to meeting and exceeding those expectations, helping our clients through their data center transformation to cloud initiatives."
CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: MSP Elite 150 highlights companies that have an extensive managed services portfolio, including on-premises and off-premises capabilities, weighted toward mid-market and enterprise customers; MSP Pioneer 250, recognizes companies that have largely built their business model around providing managed services to the SMB market; and Security 100, spotlights MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise. The MSP 500 list can be found online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500 or in the February 2021 issue of CRN.
About Eplexity
Eplexity, LLC. (EPLEXITY®) works with companies of every size that need help getting to and operating in AWS. As an AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner, EPLEXITY offers cost effective migration services, modernization services, and cloud managed services through our CXOS® Platform for AWS. Featuring production ready AWS Architectures and Mission Control dashboard, CXOS is a customer-first platform providing cloud agility and immediate improvements in security, automation, operations, performance, and reliability. Supported by our US based Cloud Command Center (C3), our client's cloud environments are managed 24/7/365 by a 100% AWS Certified operations team. To learn more about Eplexity, visit eplexity.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.
