NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Managed Services Market report provi des a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario and the market growth across various regions. The managed services market is estimated to grow by USD 126.47 billion from 2020 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.45%. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US is a key market for managed services in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America. The strong presence and penetration of top vendors and the growing instances of cyberattacks on hosted servers will facilitate the managed services market growth in North America.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as increased adoption of IoT solutions, the need to adhere to regulatory guidelines, and ensuring compliance will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the data privacy and security risk in cloud-based services will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Company Profiles
The managed services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Accenture Plc, ASGN Inc., AT, and T Inc., Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., etc.
Few Companies with Key Offerings
- Accenture Plc - The company offers managed services such as cloud security and others.
- ASGN Inc. - The company offers managed security solutions such as cloud security, network security, and others.
- AT and T Inc. The company offers managed services such as security services and more.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Type, the market is classified into MDS, MNS, MSS, MMS, and Others. The managed services market share growth by the MDS segment will be significant
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Managed Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 126.47 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.10
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, ASGN Inc., AT and T Inc., Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
