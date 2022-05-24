Management Controls, Inc. (MCi), the leading provider of Contractor Management Software for heavy asset-intensive industries, and Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), today announced a technology collaboration.
HOUSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCi's TRACK Platform and Coupa Contingent Workforce (CCW) now work together to improve and simplify how companies source, contract, hire, monitor, manage, and pay for contract services. The collaboration provides a streamlined solution to capture total business spend in the Procure-to-Pay (P2P) cycle within the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) Platform, its cloud-based platform that empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to make smarter spending decisions.
Companies can now source and pay for white-collar and blue-collar craft services all in one place with improved, real-time analytics across the complete spend of a business.
"With companies struggling to get accurate and consistent visibility into contract labor activity, the need for digital automation is imperative now," said Roger Goulart, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Alliances at Coupa. "We're proud to collaborate with Management Controls to give our customers even greater accuracy and visibility into contractor safety, contract compliance, and services spend to make more informed business decisions."
The TRACK Platform is a complementary solution that easily connects into the Coupa BSM platform — delivering additional value to joint customers. The integration between TRACK and Coupa's Contingent Workforce and Services Capabilities are uniquely positioned to manage non-employee labor categories and services spend.
"Connecting the TRACK Platform into the Coupa Business Spend Management Platform, gives our customers a streamlined business & services spend management experience. Now our customers can easily gain visibility and control of their services spend, all in one place," said Ken Naughton, President of MCi. "We are proud to be a Coupa partner and we look forward to helping customers transform their Contractor Services Management."
For more information on the TRACK Platform and how it can provide digital automation for tracking and management of contractor labor, equipment, and material costs, visit https://www.managementcontrols.com/.
About Management Controls:
Management Controls, Inc. (MCi) is a cloud-based SaaS solution provider that helps companies obtain visibility, control and productivity from their contract workforce. MCi's TRACK® Platform provides digital automation for tracking and management of contract labor, equipment, and material spend. TRACK's real-time data can be proactively applied to optimize safety, productivity, and cost performance for routine maintenance, turnarounds, capital projects, and operations. With the powerful addition of MCI's Insights-as-a-Service analytics platform and its managed service offering TRACK-as-a-Service (TaaS), companies can leverage MCi's 30+ years of Contractor Management experience to get even more out of TRACK, as well as identify opportunities to improve site productivity overall.
