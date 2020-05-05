TUCSON, Ariz., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Management One has publicly released its Retail Recovery PlaybookTM (available for FREE to ALL retailers as a digital download). After completing a successful webinar series providing free education to thousands of retailers on mitigating the impact of COVID-19, Management One realized the need to create a comprehensive roadmap for retailers to develop a strategy for reopening. Marc Weiss, CEO of Management One indicates, "we will witness a change that is seismic in nature… that will not just reshape retail but remake it at an accelerated pace."
Many retailers demonstrated immense agility to pivot their business during the unprecedented shutdown from COVID-19. Now, however, they face an even larger task: reopening their business in what is sure to be a drastically altered retail environment. "With so much uncertainty surrounding the upcoming lifting of shelter-in-place restrictions, we realized we had an obligation to provide leadership," said Nico Cabral, Director of Marketing for Management One. "Pulling from over three decades of retail consulting experience, the Retail Recovery PlaybookTM is a starting point for some tough conversations about how to survive. By carefully considering the questions posed throughout this playbook, retailers can begin to find opportunity in the chaos and build a strategic path toward recovery."
Prior to the public release, the Retail Recovery PlaybookTM was introduced on April 24th, 2020 to a select group of 1000 retailers to gauge their response and revise the document based on user feedback. The May 5th edition contains the up-to-the-minute guidance on how to develop a winning strategy covering financial planning, merchandise and inventory management, communications, internal team protocols, and store layout in the age of social distancing.
With new information coming each and every day, this playbook will be continually revised and redistributed to help drive the entire retail community towards a successful reopening. Access your FREE digital copy at https://www.management-one.com/retail-recovery-playbook.
About Management One
Management One delivers data-driven merchandise intelligence and education via passionate retail experts. We help business owners all over the world reach new levels of success. Our Retail ORBIT technology platform harnesses the predictive power of 30 years' worth of real store data to help retailers ask the right questions, get relevant answers, and build accurate, actionable plans. For more information and to schedule a consultation visit management-one.com.
Contact:
Nico Cabral
520-878-0300 ext. 321
info@management-one.com