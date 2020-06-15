KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Management Solutions, one of the nation's most successful performance management and consulting services firms, today announced the launch of Talent Solutions, a purpose-driven workforce development and recruiting firm committed to cultivating the next generation of project controls professionals, especially among underrepresented groups in STEM. Talent Solutions combines Management Solutions' decades of experience in project controls with a best-in-class, PMI-certified project controls learning management program to recruit, train and assign professionals to open project controls positions across the nation.
"This is a win-win not only for the candidates who enter our program but also for employers who are seeking skilled workers and for communities seeking economic opportunity," said Misty Mayes, CEO and founder of Management Solutions. "After successful completion of our Project Controls Success™ training program, apprentices are guaranteed a full-time project controls job – often paying well-above the average salary in their local community – and are embedded alongside Management Solutions subject matter experts to provide mentorship and to ensure they arrive on the job ready to solve their new employer's most difficult challenges."
"Advancements in technology have caused a tremendous talent and skills gap, opening up a need for a more technically-equipped workforce," added Mayes. "More specifically, 15 million new project management roles have been created this year alone according to Project Management Institute. There are not nearly enough qualified project managers to fill those roles leaving businesses without key leadership."
Talent Solutions will create a customized recruiting/placement process for each client that will save time and money by delivering work-ready employees able to make an immediate impact, allowing the company to remain focused on their mission, not hiring and training.
