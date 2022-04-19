The way we communicate, and how we are communicated with, impacts mental health. Supportiv, the on-demand peer-to-peer emotional support service, releases a new article collection that guides the ins and outs of mental health-conscious conversation.
BERKELEY, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When approaching a challenging conversation topic, we need to consider our own emotional needs, the needs of those on the receiving end, the contexts of those needs, and the ways in which we share and receive information about all the factors at play.
Our communication style affects others, so the approach we use truly matters. In its new communication article collection, Supportiv (https://www.supportiv.com) provides step-by-step, how-to guides for reducing anxiety, overcoming awkwardness, confidently conveying your point, and more. Most importantly, these articles highlight how to stay true to oneself while staying conscious of others' emotional needs in conversation.
Underlining the difficulty of conversing nowadays, Supportiv CEO & Co-Founder Helena Plater-Zyberk notes that "Communication is most effective if it gets the message across without distressing the recipient, which can put them into a defensive or shut down mode. In today's world, where most of us live on the edge of stress, our conversations are trickier to navigate and become more challenging."
Supportiv's communication resources (https://www.supportiv.com/communication) aim to simplify the act of communicating–removing the guesswork, shame, or fear of managing emotions that can come with conversational exchanges. Topics in the collection include:
- Being An Authentic Email Communicator
- How To Apologize Effectively
- I've Been Told I'm A Mansplainer. How Do I Stop?
- Ask For What You Want With These Easy Phrases
- 15 Things You Can Say To A Friend Who's Struggling
- Boost Your Social Skills With 3 DBT Techniques
- How To Decline An Invitation Without Being A Jerk
- I Screwed Up: What To Do If You've Made A Mistake
- How Not To Suck At Listening
- Balance Your Wellbeing With Others' Expectations
- How To Respond When Someone Is Overly Self Deprecating
- Build Assertiveness Skills
- How To Recommend Therapy To Someone You Care About
- Learn How To Take A Compliment
- Does Your Relationship Need A Boundary Contract?
Supportiv Co-Founder Pouria Mojabi adds: "Whether you're communicating something positive or negative, asking for help or forgiveness, supporting someone else, or just navigating daily social interactions–these new articles hold insights that apply to everyone at one time or another."
In addition to its peer-to-peer support network, relevant Supportiv articles and tips also surface in real-time inside its 24/7 peer support chats. By typing a few words in response to the question: "What's your struggle?" users are matched in under a minute to topic-specific peer-to-peer group chats for anonymous support–from feeling hopeless to overwhelmed, from dating struggles to breaking up, and from anhedonia to longing. Even experiences regarding trauma, racism, and discrimination are up for discussion in Supportiv's anonymous peer support chats.
Find communication tips, guides, and more at https://www.supportiv.com/communication.
Supportiv has already enabled over 1.1 million users to feel less lonely, anxious, stressed, misunderstood, and hopeless through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and resource recommendations. See what real users have to say, here: https://www.supportiv.com/users-testimonials.
