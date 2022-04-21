NYC area Microsoft 365 expert shares the ins and outs of managing PowerPoint slides to save time, customize presentations, and make bulk edits—in a new article from Messaging Architects
HOBOKEN, N.J., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft 365 expert, shares tips for managing PowerPoint slides in a new article. The informative article first discusses how multiple view options simplify tasks like rearranging and editing slides.
The author then reviews how to customize presentations for multiple audiences with the Custom Slide Show feature. He concludes with tips to quickly Duplicate Slides and how to use Master Slides to make bulk edits and maintain a consistent look and feel throughout the presentation.
"Many PowerPoint users have yet to explore features that simplify the process of managing slides," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Check out these tips to take your presentations to the next level."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Managing PowerPoint Slides Made Easy."
Slide Views Make Managing PowerPoint Slides Simple
"PowerPoint includes multiple view options to simplify tasks like rearranging and editing slides. To access the various views, click View on the ribbon. For instance, using different views, users can change the slide order, delete specific slides, or hide and unhide slides."
Customize Presentations for Multiple Audiences
"The Custom Slide Show feature allows presenters to easily repurpose slides from one presentation to accommodate different audiences. For instance, a trainer may need to deliver a slightly different version of a class to multiple departments. PowerPoint allows users to create a new presentation using chosen slides from an existing slide deck."
Use Duplicate Slides to Quickly Create Similar Slides
"When you need to create a slide similar to an existing slide, speed the process by starting with a copy of the first slide. In Normal view, just right-click the slide you want to copy. Then click Duplicate Slide. Edit the slide contents as necessary."
Use Master Slides to Make Bulk Edits
"The Slide Master feature in PowerPoint helps presenters maintain a consistent look and feel throughout the presentation. And it simplifies edits. For instance, using Slide Master, you can easily change the look and feel of the whole presentation without editing each slide individually. While the feature requires some learning, it can save significant time and headaches."
Harness the Benefits of Microsoft 365
Microsoft continually upgrades its Office products to help users put their most professional foot forward. The Microsoft experts at Messaging Architects help businesses with tips for managing PowerPoint slides and tapping into all the capabilities of Microsoft 365 securely and efficiently. From cloud migrations to cybersecurity services, they have business leaders covered.
About Messaging Architects
Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
