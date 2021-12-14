OSAKA, Japan, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NTT Solmare Corp announced its plans to launch MangaPlaza, a digital manga store offering U.S. manga fans access to the largest digital contents library from a broad range of Japanese publishers including major ones such as Kodansha and original titles without previous English releases. MangaPlaza's storefront offers an extensive list of titles covering a variety of genres such as action-adventure, romance, comedy, drama, sci-fi/fantasy, and LGBTQA+.
Users are offered the ability to access their favorite titles at their desired pace of reading through MangaPlaza's new service. For a monthly fee, users are offered unlimited access to around 10,000 content or they can purchase individual content without a subscription for a nominal fee and most available titles in the library offer one content for free.
The MangaPlaza trial page will launch a pre-registration campaign starting Monday, January 24, 2022 where fans can initially access up to 72 hit manga titles (236 content) for free.
Starting today, MangaPlaza will begin streaming content mostly exclusive to their platform on their official Youtube channel for free. Details and updates regarding the service launch will be available here as well along with their official Facebook (@MangaPlaza), Twitter (＠MangaPlaza_EN), and Instagram (@mangaplaza_en) accounts.
By offering fans access to a broader range of titles on MangaPlaza, NTT Solmare Corp hopes to combat manga piracy. "As a member of the contents industry, we have an important role to play in stopping the circulation of pirated content," said NTT Solmare Corp's eBook Division Manager Shinya Sumida, "with the launch of MangaPlaza, we hope to help bring about change within this industry."
About NTT Solmare Corp.
NTT Solmare Corp. (Osaka, Japan) is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation, and a leading provider of quality entertainment services to fans across the globe. "Comic C'moA," their e-book and digital manga site, features one of Japan's largest digital libraries with over 870,000 books and has been leading the market in Japan and greater Asia for 17 years with over 15 million users each month. In 2019, the company released the global hit mobile game, "Obey Me!," the dating simulation game with 5.5 million downloads across 186 countries and regions.
Links
- Manga Plaza YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ5xENkfAgO2dOIf6Hi-Iew
- NTT Solmare Corp https://www.nttsolmare.com/e/
- Comic C'moA https://www.cmoa.jp/
- Obey Me! https://shallwedate.jp/obeyme/en/
