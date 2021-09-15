NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ManhattanTechSupport.com is rebranding itself as Homefield IT to better reflect its existing role as a full-scale strategic technology partner to businesses of all sizes across the United States.
While nothing from an operations viewpoint is changing (Homefield IT will continue to deliver enterprise-grade technology solutions for all its clients with zero disruptions), there will be a modern, fun, and elegant look to the new website and branding, found at HomefieldIT.com - and across all of their various platforms.
Known as the Swiss Army Knife of IT for businesses, ever-evolving Homefield IT provides world-class technology solutions that help organizations streamline operations to grow and gain a competitive edge and all for a flat monthly fee.
"Throughout the history of the company, our team has built unparalleled knowledge and subject matter expertise in various cloud-focused technologies across all industries and verticals through our Full Managed Services to the SMB market," said Alexander Stavdal, Vice President of Strategy, Homefield IT. "Over the last few years, we have been leveraging this real-world expertise to augment the existing IT staff of medium and enterprise sized firms with our specialized skillsets to bring tremendous value to those organizations. This rebranding was the next logical step to ensure that our messaging efforts match the highly strategic alignment we have with companies of all sizes."
Homefield IT is built around providing best-in-class technology solutions with the most amazing customer service a client can receive. We pride ourselves on our technical expertise as well as our customer service delivery. A multiple award-winning technology partner to hundreds of businesses, Homefield IT's value is not measured in how much time is spent implementing technology but rather on how it helps clients leverage technology to achieve their stated business goals.
Homefield IT has a long history of industry firsts. These include being the first MSP to introduce a non-contract service model for monthly managed IT services. It was also the first to introduce the flat monthly fee for managed IT services – providing clients with complete IT support without surprise or hidden costs or fees. In addition, while other companies in the industry were offering support on an hourly basis, Homefield IT disrupted the industry by providing unlimited support on a monthly basis.
For more information about Homefield IT (formerly ManhattanTechSupport.com), where world-class client service meets remarkable technology solutions, visit HomefieldIT.com.
About Homefield IT (formerly ManhattanTechSupport.com)
Homefield IT (formerly ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC) is a multiple award-winning, full-service technology partner for businesses across the United States. The firm specializes in managed IT services, including cutting-edge cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions to help businesses increase productivity, stay safe from cyberattacks and foster growth through the efficient use of technology. Distinguished in the industry for world-class customer service and 24/7 availability, Homefield IT offers companies the full breadth and depth of a sophisticated IT department for one flat, monthly fee with no contracts ever. The firm's innovative technology solutions and IT experts continue to create sustained value for its clients through various strategies and initiatives that are tailored to propel organizations into the future.
