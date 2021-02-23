NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MannhattanTechSupport.com, long known as one of the best IT service providers in New York, today announced that it is accepting Bitcoin as a payment method for its services. The company is once again pioneering a new trend. It is one of the first Managed Services Provider (MSPs) in the US to accept cryptocurrency. ManhattanTechSupport.com has a long history of "firsts" and innovations. However, in making this move, the company has committed to a secure payment process, utilizing the safest and most secure enterprise-grade crypto capabilities available.
"We have always been about giving our clients options and making their lives easier," said Joseph Rabinowitz, Co-Founder of ManhattanTechSupport.com. "As cryptocurrencies become increasingly standard as a corporate financial asset, we felt it made sense to offer Bitcoin as a payment option." Indeed, as the news reported recently, Elon Musk's Tesla corporation purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin. They, too, are planning to accept Bitcoin as payment for their products.
ManhattanTechSupport.com has a long history of industry firsts. These include being one of the first MSP to introduce a month-to-month service model for managed IT services. They were also among the pioneers to introduce the flat monthly fee for IT support—providing clients with all-inclusive tech support without surprise or hidden costs or fees. In addition, while other companies in the industry were doing support on an hourly basis, ManhattanTechSupport.com disrupted the industry and started to offer unlimited support on a monthly basis.
ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC is a multiple award-winning full-service technology partner for SMBs and enterprises in New York City. The firm specializes in managed IT services, including cutting-edge cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions to help businesses increase productivity, stay safe from cyberattacks and foster growth through the efficient use of technology. Distinguished in the industry for world-class customer service and 24/7 availability, ManhattanTechSupport.com offers companies the full breadth and depth of a sophisticated IT department for one flat monthly fee with no contracts ever. The firm's innovative technology solutions and IT experts continue to create sustained value for its clients through various strategies and initiatives tailored to propel SMBs and enterprises into the future.
