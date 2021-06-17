NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The logistics ecosystem from around the globe will meet for 3 days in January at The Paris, Las Vegas focused on the future. Manifest will present its 'Off the Grid' Exhibition featuring autonomous vehicles, drones and a robotics experience. Manifest is one of a kind and the first of its kind to feature all modes of the logistics journey and the technologies driving the sector forward. Attendees will have the opportunity to 'test drive' autonomous vehicles, get hands-on experience with warehouse automation technologies including AMRs and AGVs, try out various wearables, watch delivery bots zipping around the hall and then take a break and play with some puppies courtesy of the GEODIS Puppy Lounge.
"Embark is thrilled to take part at Manifest to discuss wide-ranging topics in the logistics industry and shape the future of freight," said Mike Reid, Chief Business Officer at Embark. "Technology solutions like Embark's self-driving trucks are poised to make the logistics space safer, more efficient, and more sustainable. Manifest will facilitate important dialogue about how best to integrate technologies like Embark's and work collaboratively to ensure smooth commercial deployments."
The Off the Grid Experience aims to change the stigma behind the traditional industry event filled with delegates walking up and down aisles and replace that with areas of interest, interactive experiences, the occasional robot bartender and barista, and leverage smart badge technology to replace traditional lead scanners.
"Slync.io is thrilled to be a sponsor at Manifest next January. After so much time apart, we are looking forward to in-person meetings and being able to share the value we are providing to our customers and partners with the Manifest community." Paul Pessutti, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer, Slync.io.
Manifest wouldn't exist without the support of its sponsors and couldn't be more excited to kick off the inaugural 2022 event with the below innovators driving the sector forward. The interest and desire to be a part of this event has been extraordinary - with new companies joining daily!
Headline Sponsors
Dematic | E2open | Ryder System, Inc.
Gold Sponsors
Convey | GEODIS | Blue Yonder | Flock Freight | Caja Robotics
Silver Sponsors
SEKO Logistics | OneRail | Point Pickup Technologies, Inc. | Banyan Technology | Logward | Slync.io | Roadie | ArcBest | NewRoad Capital Partners |BoxLock | Lean Solutions Group | Quincus | Dispatch | UPS
Bronze Sponsors
BG Logistics, LLC. | Port Logistics Group/Whiplash | Wise Systems
Vehicles & Drones
Embark | Waymo | Gatik | Kodiak | Aurora | Starship Technologies | Flytrex | Wingcopter
Exhibitors & Startups
Bulk Container Group | Tive | Hesai Technology | Nexus | Integrated Communications | SprintShip | BoxC | Shipium | HeroWear | Lifesaver Mobile | Makara Insights | Cahoot | Loadsure | CoverGenius | Hardt Hyperloop
To explore all of our sponsors, and to apply to join these exciting technology providers, visit https://www.manife.st. Registration is open and prices increase July 16th!
About Manifest:
Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created InsureTech Connect, Blueprint, HR Transform and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. The inaugural event will bring together over 1,500 executives on January 25-27, 2022 at the Paris, Las Vegas.
Media Contact
Elisa Trujillo, InsureTech Connect, +1 3059672559, elisa@connectiv.com
SOURCE Manifest