NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Maritime & Ports Symposium will address key issues in maritime trade and showcase cutting edge technologies that are transforming maritime logistics.
Container shortages, lack of transparency, and port congestion are some of the biggest challenges the maritime industry is facing currently. The need for innovation in maritime trade has never been more prevalent than it is today, however this need has not yet been addressed at the scale that it needs to be globally.
In order to help bring maritime logistics to the forefront, and highlight robust technologies in the industry, Manifest, with support from the Florida Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association (FCBF), is launching a dedicated program called "Maritime & Ports Symposium." Taking place January 25,2022 this symposium is being built to identify and showcase innovative maritime technology products and ideas that are transforming the way ocean freight is handled.
"Freight forwarders and customs brokers are often the most affected by fundamental shifts in trade technology. Joining forces with Manifest for the Maritime & Ports Symposium allows us to bridge the gap in communication between service providers and innovators, ensuring our members and other industry professionals have access," said Megan Conyers, Executive Vice President of the Florida Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association.
Topic areas to be covered include:
· Making Maritime Cool Again: Innovation + Automation in Maritime Trade
· Visibility on the Horizon: Advancements in Transparency Technology
· Rising Stars in Maritime Trade
· Dragging Legacy Infrastructure Into the Future With AI and Modern Tech
· Adapting to Ever-Changing Environments With Flexible Supply Chains
Companies & organizations that are confirmed to participate at the Maritime & Ports Symposiuminclude: SAP, Maersk, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, Logward, Slync.io, Wärtsilä, Transmetrics, Nautilus, Cargologik, SEA Machines.
To learn more about the symposium, and to register for a pass, visit https://www.manife.st.
About Manifest:
Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created InsureTech Connect, Blueprint, HR Transform and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. The inaugural event will bring together over 1,500 executives on January 25-27, 2022 at the Paris, Las Vegas.
