NEW YORK, Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Manifest team is pleased to announce that registration is officially open! Amid a global pandemic that continues to disrupt lives and the way goods/essentials are moved across the globe, the acceleration and innovation of the logistics industry is inevitable and insurmountable. Manifest is privileged to be able to capture this acceleration under one roof January 25 – 27, 2022, at the Paris Las Vegas. The premier gathering for the global LogisticsTech community will include investors, entrepreneurs, technology leaders and executives from shippers.
Any brand will find it vital to stay up to date on the latest technologies that are transforming supply chains from air, ocean, ports, to first mile, middle mile, last mile, and warehousing. And, Manifest is the place to be.
"Modern supply chain and logistics technology is mission critical in today's global economy – intelligent planning, execution and visibility are foundational pillars to the supply chain agility and resiliency businesses require," said Michael Farlekas, President & CEO of E2open. "I'm thrilled to join fellow industry leaders and disruptors at Manifest next year to discuss these leading-edge technologies and their transformational potential for the global supply chain."
E2open is one of the esteemed headline sponsors of Manifest along with Dematic and Ryder, who will be leading our 'Off the Grid Experience Hall' and speaking during our program.
Mike Larsson, EVP and CEO, Americas Region of Dematic also voiced his enthusiasm to be a part of this event, "Dematic is excited to be the headline sponsor for the inaugural Manifest event. As a leader in the intelligent automation space, we look forward to sharing the way Dematic is responding to the ever-growing demands of today's consumers. The Manifest event will bring together the best and brightest in the industry to discuss the industry trends impacting our business in 2022 and beyond."
In addition to Mike Larsson, Dematic President & CEO Hasan Dandashly will also speak at Manifest.
Event highlights include multiple keynote addresses, pre-arranged meetings, unlimited networking opportunities, a robotics zone, an autonomous vehicle zone as well as a dedicated start-up area with a stage.
About Manifest:
Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created InsureTech Connect, Blueprint, and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. The inaugural event will bring together over 1,500 executives on January 25-27, 2022 at the Paris Las Vegas.
