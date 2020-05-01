SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manny Maceda, Bain & Company's worldwide managing partner, has been named to Gold House's annual A100 list, which honors the most impactful Asian and Asian American and Pacific Islanders across industries every May in celebration of AAPI Heritage month.
"It is an honor to be included in this celebration of AAPI Heritage month," said Mr. Maceda. "I am humbled to be recognized along with such an illustrious group of my peers. Moments like these are important in acknowledging and paying respect to both Asian and Pacific Islander heritage and community."
Mr. Maceda is Bain & Company's first worldwide managing partner of Asian descent. He assumed his current role in 2018 and, since that time, has overseen double-digit revenue growth globally.
He leads the firm in its mission to deliver the best client results while remaining the best place to work in the management consulting industry. He is also responsible for all aspects of the firm's strategy, team and operations across its global network of 58 offices.
Mr. Maceda joined Bain & Company in 1988 and has more than three decades of management consulting experience. In his cross-industry client work, he has focused on large corporate transformations involving strategy, growth, cost reduction and organizational effectiveness. Prior to taking the helm at Bain & Company, he served as the firm's chairman for the Asia-Pacific region and global leader of its Full Potential Transformation and Performance Improvement practices.
Mr. Maceda was born in the U.S. and raised in the Philippines, before returning to the U.S. to attend university. He earned his MS from the MIT Sloan School of Management, where he currently serves on the advisory board.
Gold House is a nonprofit collective of diverse leaders dedicated to forging stronger bonds that empower Asians to have more authentic, more successful, and healthier lives to, in turn, advance all of society. It produces the A100 List every May, to celebrate historic Asian achievements.
