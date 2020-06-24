RESTON, Va., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc., a leading education technology company for teaching, learning and student engagement, today announced that author and speaker Manny Scott will deliver a keynote at BbWorld 2020, Blackboard's premier annual global conference. A thought leader on raising student achievement, Scott will share his personal story of transformation and explore how individuals and organizations have the power to radically improve students' lives.
BbWorld is one of the largest EdTech conferences in the world, bringing together educators, administrators and industry leaders from around the globe to network, learn best practices, and hear from some of the industry's foremost experts on how the education community is reimagining teaching and learning in the "new normal." The free conference will be hosted virtually July 21 and 22.
"As a company committed to advancing education through innovation and digital transformation, we are thrilled to have esteemed education advocate Manny Scott share his personal story of hope and explore the power individuals have to radically improve student lives," said Blackboard Chairman, CEO and President Bill Ballhaus. "Scott's powerful story of transformation will undoubtedly inspire our BbWorld attendees at this critical moment when the education community—and our society as a whole—is facing unprecedented challenges."
Scott is a sought-after speaker, well-known for energizing audiences through his passion for education and belief that one person—even on their worst day—can give students hope and empower them to transform their futures. A high school dropout, Scott's trajectory changed dramatically when he returned to school at 16 and became one of the original Freedom Writers—a group of at-risk students later portrayed in the 2007 movie Freedom Writers, who journaled about their lives under the guidance of English teacher Erin Gruwell. The first person in his family to attend college, Scott founded the educational consulting firm Ink International, Inc. in 2007, and has dedicated his career to helping thousands of educators, schools, institutions, and organizations raise student achievement, promote intercultural competency, and drive leader efficacy.
"As someone who has personally experienced—and witnessed—first-hand the impact educators can have on a student's life, I am excited to join a community of educators for an important conversation on how we can collectively continue to drive student achievement in this new education paradigm," noted BbWorld keynote speaker and author Manny Scott.
BbWorld will also feature Dr. Michael K. Moore, Vice President for Academic Affairs for the University of Arkansas System and Chief Academic and Operating Officer for eVersity, UA System's 100 percent-online institution. Dr. Moore, whose driving passion is broadening access to high-quality, affordable, and workforce-relevant educational opportunities, will share his perspective on the need for innovative solutions to better serve the student of the future. He also will moderate a panel discussion with students from varying backgrounds on the struggles of persisting during this challenging time.
To learn more about BbWorld 2020 and reserve your virtual seat, please visit www.bbworld.com.
