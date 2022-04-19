The third-party audit performed by SSF verified that Mantium's security controls and operations meet SOC 2 Type I standards in data security.
CINCINNATI, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mantium, a global provider of a cloud platform for building with large language models and managing them at scale, announced today its successful completion of System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I audit. This rigorous, independent assessment of internal security controls validates Mantium's dedication and adherence to the highest standards for security.
The audit was performed by Sensiba San Filippo, LLP (SSF), a nationally recognized CPA firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. This attestation report affirms that Mantium's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria.
Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security standard is an audit report examining controls relevant to the trust services criteria categories covering security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. A SOC 2 Type I report describes a service organization's systems and whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust services categories at a point in time. Mantium's SOC 2 Type I did not have any noted exceptions and therefore was issued with a "clean" audit opinion from SSF.
Mantium uses Drata's automated platform to continuously monitor its internal security controls against the highest possible standards. With Drata, Mantium has real-time visibility across the organization to ensure all systems' end-to-end security and compliance posture.
"As more enterprises look to process sensitive and confidential business data with cloud-based services like Mantium, they must do so to ensure the data will remain safe," said Ryan Sevey, CEO, Mantium. "The completion of SOC 2 Type I shows our dedication to governance and putting data security at the forefront, reflecting our ongoing commitment to our customers. Our goal is to bring AI to the masses, and this important certification supports us in moving forward with this exciting endeavor."
About Mantium
Mantium is a global cloud platform provider for building AI applications and managing them at scale. Mantium's end-to-end development platform enables businesses to build AI applications and automation faster and easier than what has been traditionally possible. Mantium offers organizations the ability for technical and non-technical members of the team to contribute collaboratively without waiting on data scientists and software engineers. Mantium's integrations make managing the input and output of prompts fast and easy. Automatic logging, monitoring, and safety features release software engineers from spending their time reinventing the wheel.
