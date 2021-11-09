COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mantium launched today with the GA beta release of its cloud platform for building with large language models and managing them at scale. With today's news, Mantium is setting a new standard for the accessibility of AI. As of launch, the platform powers innovative applications built with the world's leading AI providers including OpenAI, EleutherAI, AI21 and Cohere with more, such as Hugging Face, expected to be added soon.
Mantium also announced today their $12.75M seed funding co-led by Drive Capital and Top Harvest. "Mantium is one of those companies where you get excited by the possibilities that the technology enables," said Adam Ghobargh, founder of Top Harvest Capital and former longtime executive at Google and Google Ventures, "and you're equally excited by the team behind the tech. Mantium is not only making AI easier to build with. They're also making sure the future of AI has the appropriate safeguards." With today's news, Mantium is making an exciting debut in an important market.
Regardless of the user's development experience, Mantium makes it easy to publish live prototype applications with the click of two buttons. Built-in logging and automated filtering means users can stay compliant with safety and security requirements.
The launch of the platform comes at a time when AI is not only a priority in business, but is top of mind for everyday consumers. With today's launch, the Mantium Platform moves beyond beta to general availability and provides users with an out-of-the-box solution for getting started with AI. Mantium's comprehensive documentation and API integrations with compatible platforms means users can mix and match capabilities with ease all without needing to be an expert in each platform. Mantium makes it easy to start building with AI.
Until now, knowledge in data science and subject matter expertise has limited people's ability to build with AI. "There is massive potential for innovation with AI, but we need to make it easier and faster for developers and creatives to get to deployment," says Ryan Sevey, CEO and Co-Founder of Mantium. "With Mantium, we are making it possible not only for anyone to use large language models and AI to build something, but you can get to prototype faster, share it with your community, all while maintaining the most stringent safety and security measures. We're going to see the next wave of technological breakthroughs come from artists and creatives who, with the power of Mantium, can now play and build with AI."
The use cases for AI are myriad, ranging from generating new music by parsing terabytes of data from millions of songs to producing actionable insights for businesses across a variety of industries. AI can be deployed to extract information from patient medical records, classify intent for retail call centers and banks, generate synthetic data, and more.
"Mantium is exciting because of its potential to make AI more accessible and help deliver on its biggest promises," said Andy Jenks, Partner, Drive Capital. "The technology was certainly impressive, but it was the team that really sold us on Mantium and their vision for the future. Next generation AI will not only improve and optimize customer experiences, but more importantly solve some of the world's most critical issues."
Mantium was founded to make it easier for software developers to use large language models by providing a platform that is easy to use and offers features such as logging, human in the loop, prompt management, and basic security rules.
The company emphasized the importance of its approach to safety and security, and the role of third-party developers in keeping the large language model ecosystem, as well as the broader AI space, on the right track.
"At Mantium, it's our job as a collective to make sure AI advancements benefit humanity as a whole," said Ryan Sevey. "A robust third-party ecosystem will help ensure, as Mantium does in our platform, compliance with the rapidly changing security protocols for the countless large language models coming to market in the near future ."
From AI enthusiasts pushing the boundaries of what's possible, to software engineers eager to quicken the pace of new development, Mantium has not just lowered the barrier—they've all but eliminated it. From proof of concept to production, Mantium ensures users spend more time on their model, not its management.
About Mantium
Mantium is a cloud platform for deploying large language models and managing them at scale. We power innovative applications built with OpenAI, Eleuther, AI21, Hugging Face and Cohere.
Absolutely anyone can use Mantium. We make it possible to publish a live prototype with the click of literally 2 buttons. Whether you know how to program or not, go-live requirements are tedious at best. We make it easy to share what you've built with friends, colleagues, and the general public. From POC to production, Mantium ensures you spend more time on your model, not its management.
Mantium is a fast-growing team of entrepreneurs and technologists passionate about democratizing AI safely and responsibly. We're proudly headquartered in the U.S., with colleagues spread around the world, from South America to Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.
