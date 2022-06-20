Join Mantium NLP experts for hands-on demonstrations of the company's new AI Builder and CEO Ryan Sevey's lightning talk.
CINCINNATI, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join Mantium at Amazon re:MARS.
When: June 21-24
Where: Aria Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas
What: Join Mantium NLP experts in Startup Central, located in booth 127, to demo the new AI Builder, and learn how Mantium can help your company effortlessly build and manage powerful AI applications to transform your business.
Join CEO Ryan Sevey for one of two lightning talk sessions in Startup Central: Reshaping Enterprises with Mantium and Transformer Models. Ryan will share how Mantium leverages transformer models and AWS services to help organizations effortlessly implement AI process automation in days instead of months.
Tuesday, June 21, 7–7:30 pm PST
Wednesday, June 22, 5:15 – 5:45 pm PST
You can also join Mantium for AWSonAIR for a deep dive discussion on how to implement AI process automation in your organization.
AWSonAIR
June 23, 11:10am (PST)
Mantium is a global cloud platform provider for building AI applications and managing them at scale. Mantium's end-to-end development platform enables businesses to build AI applications and automation faster and easier than what has been traditionally possible. Mantium offers organizations the ability for technical and non-technical members of the team to contribute collaboratively without waiting on data scientists and software engineers. Mantium's integrations make managing the input and output of prompts fast and easy. Automatic logging, monitoring, and safety features release software engineers from spending their time reinventing the wheel.
