Manufactured home communities in the northeastern United States show sustained growth in rent and occupancy, according to updated reports published by Datacomp, the industry leader in manufactured home appraisal and market data.
Rent and occupancy trends for manufactured home communities in Maryland, New Hampshire, and New York are available for order, including immediate download.
JLT Market Reports provide detailed research and vital information on communities in 186 major housing markets throughout the United States. Along with the latest rent trends and occupancy statistics, the manufactured home community market reports include information on home types, amenities, community infrastructure, as well as other management insights.
Datacomp is the nation's top provider of manufactured housing data, and JLT Market Reports are recognized as the industry standard for manufactured housing community market analysis.
March 2021 JLT manufactured housing market data includes information on 229 "All ages" and "55+" manufactured home communities and 40,153 homesites in Maryland, New Hampshire, and New York.
Manufactured Housing Community Data in the Northeast
- The Northeast region 55+ communities experienced an adjusted rent increase of 2.9% and an increase in occupancy of 0.5%
- The Northeast region all-ages communities experienced an adjusted rent increase of 3.5% and an increase in occupancy of 0.6%
"Manufactured housing community rent and occupancy in the March 2022 publications showed continued steady growth, with only a single set of counties in New York experiencing a slight dip in occupancy rates," Datacomp Co-President and Chief Business Development Officer Darren Krolewski said.
More About JLT Market Reports
Each JLT manufactured home community rent and occupancy report from Datacomp has detailed information about investment-grade communities in the major markets. The detailed information includes:
- Number of homesites
- Occupancy rates
- Average community rents, and increases
- Community amenities
- Vacant lots
- Repossessed and inventory homes, and much more
JLT Market Reports also include management insights that rank communities by the number of homesites, occupancy rates, and highest to lowest rents. Established reports show trends in each market with a comparison of March 2022 rents and occupancy rates to March 2021, as well as a historical recap of rents and occupancy from 1996 to the present date in most markets.
The March 2022 Maryland, New Hampshire, and New York JLT Reports for manufactured home communities are available for purchase and immediate download online at the Datacomp JLT Market Report website, or they may be ordered by phone in electronic or printed editions at (800) 588-5426.
Each fully updated report for mobile home communities is a comprehensive look at investment-grade properties within a market, enabling owners and managers, lenders, appraisers, brokers, and other organizations to effectively benchmark those communities and make informed business decisions.
About JLT Market Reports
For more than 20 years, countless professionals have trusted JLT Market Reports for timely and accurate management reports on land-lease manufactured home communities. JLT Market Reports are currently published for 186 markets nationwide and are recognized as the industry standard for manufactured housing industry data. In 2014, JLT & Associates merged its resources, skills, and expertise with Datacomp, the industry's oldest and largest national manufactured home appraisal company and number one provider of market data for the manufactured housing industry, and MHVillage, the premier website for advertising mobile homes for rent and sale nationwide and publisher of the MHInsider trade magazine for manufactured housing news. For more information, or to purchase complete JLT Market Reports, call (800) 588-5426 or visit http://www.datacompusa.com/JLT.
