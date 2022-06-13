NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacturing Execution Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 29.42 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market recorded YOY growth of 27.97% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.
One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the continued demand for automation in industrial sectors. In addition, factors such as the shift toward paperless manufacturing automation and compliance with stringent government regulations will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, high upfront initial investment and complex installation procedures associated with manufacturing execution systems will reduce the growth potential in the market.
Vendor Landscape
The global manufacturing execution systems market is fragmented with the presence of many regional and international players. Market vendors are constantly trying to offer new solutions to industries or update their existing product lines and are spending heavily on R&D. Some vendors are partnering with regional vendors of automation and improving their market presence through inorganic developments. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness the entry of new players owing to an increase in the adoption of predictive maintenance across industries.
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market: Segment Highlights
- By end-users, the market is analyzed across segments such as discrete industries and process industries.
- Discrete industries are the prime end-users in the market.
- Rising investments in semiconductor manufacturing in developing countries, especially India and China have been crucial in driving the growth of the segment.
- Also, the growing international market for weaponry, coupled with the expansion of defense spending will drive the growth of the segment.
Regional Analysis
- 34% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.
- Factors such as increasing industrialization and urbanization, coupled with the ongoing shift toward renewable sources of power generation are driving the growth of the regional market.
- Another important factor driving the growth of the regional market is the rising need for fuels and hydrocarbons, led by the increasing adoption of automobiles.
Notes:
- The manufacturing execution systems (MES) market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period.
- The manufacturing execution systems (MES) market is segmented by end-user (Discrete industries and Process industries) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 29.42 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
27.97
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, Canada, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
