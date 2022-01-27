MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAP Engineering, also known as Management Alliance Programs Inc., has one sole focus – helping its clients with the design and execution of Capital Expenditure (CapEx) and plant related upgrades, for manufacturing and production facilities in the United States and Canada.
What is Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Engineering?
Companies utilize funds to acquire or upgrade fixed assets such as the purchase, maintenance, and improvement of buildings, vehicles, equipment or land. CapEx Engineering is sometimes referred to as Property, Plant and Equipment (PP&E). Capital Expenditure Engineers are employed to manage projects in manufacturing and production facilities. Their main objectives are focusing on investments in capital goods where they gather requirements on installation and infrastructure, costs, calculating percentage of capacity use and return on investment (ROI).
MAP Engineering History
Since 1975, MAP Engineering has provided engineers and engineering consultants to Fortune 500 companies for all industrial projects.
MAP Engineering Services a Wide Variety of Industrial Settings
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceutical
- Consumer Packaged Goods
- Engineering & Construction
- Chemical
- Industrial Materials
- Automation/Material Handling
- Heavy Equipment
- Metal Fabrication
- Medical Products & Equipment
- Energy
- Utilities
- Gas & Oil
- Telecommunications
- Electrical/Electronics
- Agriculture
- Pulp & Paper
- Industrial Machinery
Our Services Include
- Project / Construction Management
- Project Control / Coordination
- Plant Engineering
- Project Scope Development
- Utilities Engineering
- Process Design
- Packaging Engineering
- Electrical, Industrial & Mechanical Engineering
- Architectural, Structural & Civil Engineering
- CAD Design / Plant Layout
- Maintenance Management & Technical Support
- Green, Environmental or Energy Sustainability
What Does Our Large Talented Pool of Engineering Consultants Mean for Your CapEx Project?
- We're able to supply local engineering talent to your project – With no travel allowances, this reduces your project costs. With 150 engineers available to us, we're able to support unexpected challenges to complete your project on time and on budget.
- We can service your entire engineering portfolio needs – The diversity of our engineering specialists means we bring a wide range of knowledge in so many disciplines. This is a key factor in our ability to be specialists able to do anything and everything.
- We mold our resources and practices into our client's operational practices – The Fortune 500 Companies we work with appreciate that we do business their way. We'll learn their systems, work and report in the way that works best for them. Adaptability and flexibility are at the core of everything we do.
- We run an operationally efficient business model – Our cost-effective service delivery is surprising to many given the outstanding customer service we pride ourselves on. Clients stay with us for decades because of our responsive customer service model.
When your projects need a qualified engineer to support in the design or execution, contact MAP Engineering, the leading engineering consulting company in the United States and Canada.
